Double Your Impact

Newport Avenue Market, Oliver Lemon’s, and Ollie’s Kitchen are matching customer donations at the register up to $32,500 to feed the hungry in Central Oregon. Everyone deserves a meal, regardless of their circumstances. This December, shoppers in Bend, Redmond, Terrebonne, and Sisters can make a lasting difference through the annual Food for February fundraiser—a program designed to ensure local families have access to essential food resources during one of the toughest months of the year.

How It Works:

Every dollar donated by shoppers in December will be matched 100% by Rudy’s Market Inc. (up to $32,500) — doubling the impact of every gift. Funds raised will go directly to Family Kitchen and Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank, organizations dedicated to feeding individuals and families in Bend, Redmond, and Sisters areas. These nonprofits will use the funds to purchase fresh produce, meat, and other essentials at wholesale prices — stretching every dollar to feed more people. Since its inception in 2011, Food for February has raised nearly $630,575, including $279,063 in matching funds from the markets. Last year alone, the program generated over $70,824, proving the incredible generosity of Central Oregon communities.

A Call to Action:

“We’re proud to launch Food for February again this December,” said Lauren G. D. Redman, CEO & President of Newport Avenue Market. “You, our friends, neighbors, customers, and visitors have the opportunity to double your giving dollars this holiday season. Your hard earned money you so generously give to fight hunger in Central Oregon stays right here at home and helps our neighbors. The beneficiaries of your giving use the donated money to purchase food at wholesale price to fill their kitchens and pantries.”

Newport Ave. Market, Family Kitchen is the recipient, we will match up to $20,000 in customer donations.

Oliver Lemon’s Sisters, Sisters Kiwanis is the recipient, we will match up to $5,000 in customer donations.

Oliver Lemon’s in Terrebonne, Family Kitchen is the recipient, we will match up to $5,000 in customer donations.

Ollie’s Kitchen in Redmond, Family Kitchen is the recipient, we will match up to $2,500 in customer donations.

How You Can Help:

Donate at checkout at Newport Avenue Market, Oliver Lemon’s, or Ollie’s Kitchen throughout December.

Spread the word on social media using #FoodForFebruary.

Encourage friends and family to join the effort.

Why December Matters:

February is historically one of the hardest months for food-insecure families. Donations drop after the holidays, leaving food banks struggling to meet demand. Rising food and housing costs have only intensified the need, with visits to food assistance sites increasing by 25% last year. In Oregon, nearly 1 in 8 residents faces hunger — a sobering reminder that our neighbors need help.

newportavemarket.com • oliverlemons.com • ollieskitchen.com • familykitchen.org • sisterskiwanis.org