Downtown Bend’s Big Holiday Weekend is Ahead

Get ready — Downtown Bend’s BIG Holiday Weekend is almost here, and we’ve packed it with festive magic, music, shopping and community cheer! Whether you’re looking for twinkling lights, a parade, local shopping, or a classic tree lighting moment, there’s something for everyone.

Come spend the weekend in the heart of Bend and celebrate the season with us!

Friday, December 5 — First Friday: Tis the Season

5-8pm

Kick off the holidays downtown! Enjoy festive First Friday vibes, holiday shopping, special promotions, local art, music, and warm seasonal energy throughout our charming shops and restaurants.

Saturday, December 6 — Bend Christmas Parade

Starts at 12pm

Bundle up and grab a spot along the parade route for one of Bend’s most cherished traditions — The Bend Christmas Parade, brought to you by Cascade Relays! Expect music, lights, community groups, creative floats, and endless holiday joy.

Come early and stay late to shop, sip, and stroll!

Sunday, December 7 — Community Christmas Tree Lighting

5-7:30pm • Brandis Square

Join us for a magical evening filled with live choir performances, hot chocolate, Santa photos (take your own photo — free!), PatioFyre warming stations, and a big community dance party.

✨ Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6pm with Mayor Keebler

🎶 Entertainment begins at 5pm

🕺 Get Up & Groove Dance Party at 6:45pm

Bring your friends, your family, and your holiday cheer — this event is FREE and open to everyone!

❤️ Make It a Weekend to Remember

From First Friday to the Parade to the Tree Lighting, Downtown Bend is the place to be this holiday season. Shop local, enjoy live entertainment, and experience the magic of our community all weekend long.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

downtownbend.org