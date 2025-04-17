Downtown Redmond’s Revival: Balancing Heritage & Progress

by Luke Ross, Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Downtown Redmond, Oregon, has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, evolving into a lively hub for business, dining, entertainment, and community life. This resurgence is the result of thoughtful urban planning, strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, and a commitment to blending economic growth with the preservation of the city’s historical character and charm.

A cornerstone of this revitalization has been giving new life to old buildings. One standout project is the SCP Redmond Hotel, which underwent a $7 million, two-year renovation. The hotel preserved its historical charm while incorporating modern amenities, and the project was made possible through a partnership that included $3.53 million in funding from the city’s Urban Renewal Agency. The reopening of the hotel marked a turning point for downtown, encouraging further investment and development in the area, which has helped reshape the identity of downtown Redmond.

Another exciting buildout is the construction and opening of the new Redmond Library. Located in the heart of the city at 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building is more than just a library—it is a modern, sustainably designed community space that reflects Redmond’s commitment to lifelong learning and community engagement. As a new landmark in the heart of downtown, the library is expected to serve as a cultural and educational anchor for decades to come.

To meet the needs of a growing population and workforce, Redmond has introduced and prioritized the construction of mixed-use housing. The NOVA Apartments project is a prime example, as it replaced an aging downtown motel with 24 quality housing units targeted towards local workers. Supported through the city’s Urban Renewal initiative, the project provides much-needed affordable housing while also boosting the liveliness and walkability of the downtown area.

In addition to these major projects, the city has launched several programs to help small businesses enhance the visual appeal of their downtown spaces. These include:

Small Projects Grant Program

This program provides up to $5,000 for exterior improvements that enhance a building’s curb appeal. Eligible improvements include new signage, paint, awnings, lighting, and landscaping. The program is designed to encourage small-scale but impactful upgrades that contribute to a cohesive and attractive downtown environment.

Façade Rehabilitation and Reimbursement Grant

This grant offers financial assistance for significant updates to building exteriors, including the restoration of historic architectural features, replacement of windows and doors, masonry repair, and other structural enhancements. The goal is to preserve Redmond’s historic downtown character while making spaces more functional and inviting for businesses and visitors.

Design Assistance Program

Through this initiative, property and business owners can access expert design consultation at no cost. Professional architects and designers help plan exterior renovations that align with the city’s design standards and long-term vision for downtown. This ensures that individual improvements contribute to a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing streetscape.

Collectively, these three initiatives show Redmond’s dedication to supporting local businesses and continuing the revitalization of its downtown. By empowering property owners to invest in their storefronts, the city is creating a vibrant and welcoming space for its residents, business owners, and tourists alike.

Bend Office

by Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Partner & Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Compass Commercial surveyed 226 office buildings totaling 2.78 million square feet for the first quarter office report of 2025. The market experienced 7,947 SF of negative absorption in Q1 which increased the vacancy rate from 5.72% in Q4 to 6.05% in Q1. Available sublease space did decrease from 67,704 SF in Q4 to 59,535 SF in Q1. The cumulative result is a negligible increase in the availability rate going from 8.16% in Q4 to 8.18% in Q1.

LEASING: Leasing demand remains steady with increased activity in certain segments of the market while other segments remain slow. The Westside submarket, the largest of the three submarkets, experienced positive absorption of 10,052 SF this quarter. The Downtown and Highway 97/3rd St. submarkets both experienced negative absorption of 1,264 SF and 16,735 SF respectively. Worksource Bend vacating 15,695 SF at 1645 NE Forbes Road had a significant impact on the Highway 97/3rd Street submarket and the office market in general.

RENTS: Lease rates continue to remain flat with the high end of the market ranging from $2.00 to $3.05/SF/Mo. NNN and more affordable space ranging from $1.40 to $2.00/SF/Mo. NNN.

CONSTRUCTION: Construction is nearing completion for two Taylor Brooks developments. The first is Shevlin Crossing – Building B, a 26,000 SF, two-story office building located in NorthWest Crossing. The second is a 6,413 SF single-story medical office building directly across the street from Shevlin Crossing. Both buildings remain on track to be delivered Q2 of 2025

SALES: There was one notable sale this quarter. A 7,341 SF, single tenant office building located at 698 NW York Drive sold in January for $2,700,000 or $368/SF. The building was available for lease at the time of sale.

Bend Retail

by Eli Harrison, Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Compass Commercial surveyed nearly 4.74 million square feet of retail space across 273 buildings in Bend to compile the first quarter retail report of 2025. Bend experienced a slight decrease in overall vacancy, with a total retail vacancy rate of 6.17%, down slightly from 6.20% at the end of last year.

LEASING: Bend’s eastside market showed the most change this quarter, with over 8,000 SF of positive absorption that reduced the eastside vacancy rate to 24.66%. Bend’s downtown vacancy also fell, from 2.26% vacant to 1.80%. The Old Mill sustained its 0% vacancy rate. Most other submarkets in Bend saw increasing vacancy rates, most notably in the northern submarket, with a new vacancy rate of 2.46%, marking a 0.57% increase from the end of last year, and Bend’s Central submarket, with 0.32% increase in vacancy for a new rate of 1.55% vacant.

RENTS: Asking rental rates in Bend range from $1.00 to $3.75/SF/Mo. NNN, with an average of $2.20/SF/Mo. NNN. Excluded from these rates are two outliers: a 21,376 SF building at 355 NE 2nd St., priced at $0.50/SF/Mo. NNN, and the under-construction retail pads at Gateway North, priced between $4.17 and $5.00/SF/Mo. NNN.

CONSTRUCTION: Construction continued on the retail building adjacent to the new Costco at Bend Gateway North development, with progress being made on the adjacent retail buildings totaling around 23,000 SF. These buildings are part of a 52-acre which will include 422 multifamily units. Killian Pacific’s Jackstraw mixed-use complex is set for completion in October 2025, featuring 313 apartments and 16,885 SF of ground-floor retail space. The Terava Apartment development at 515 Century Drive is fully completed and move-in ready.

SALES: Notable sales this quarter include the sale of 8 acres of commercial land connected to Pahlisch’s Easton development. The commercial land sold for $4,599,936.00 or $13.20/SF. The 4,000 SF retail building located at 651 NW 6th St. in Redmond Sold for $1.2 million which represented $300/SF.

Redmond Industrial

by Pat Kesgard, CCIM, Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Compass Commercial surveyed 94 buildings totaling 1.79 million square feet for the first quarter Redmond industrial market report of 2025. The Redmond industrial market experienced 12,595 SF of negative absorption resulting in the vacancy rate increasing from 3.41% in Q4 2024 to 4.12% in Q1 2025. There is now 73,744 SF of available space.

LEASING: Demand for industrial spaces in Redmond remained steady, with interest in units ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 SF. This aligns with the previous quarter’s observations, indicating a consistent preference among tenants for small to mid-sized spaces. Notably, two industrial suites became available for lease at 601 E Antler Ave., offering up to 28,000 SF of space.

RENTS: Lease rates in Redmond’s industrial sector have stabilized, with average asking rates between $0.90 and $1.25/SF/Mo. NNN, depending on the condition and size of the space. Notably, some landlords have continued to offer short-term reduced rates as incentives to attract tenants.

CONSTRUCTION: The pace of new speculative industrial construction in Redmond has decelerated. Over the past two years, significant SF was developed primarily as owner/user buildings or pre-leased spaces. This trend has led to a cautious approach toward speculative developments, with builders focusing on projects that have secured tenants or buyers prior to construction.

Bend Industrial

by Graham Dent, SIOR, Partner & Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Compass Commercial surveyed 325 Bend industrial buildings totaling 4.72 million square feet for the first quarter of 2025. The market experienced 30,903 SF of positive absorption during the quarter resulting in an overall vacancy rate of 3.52%, down from the 3.99% recorded in Q4 2024. There is now 166,026 SF of industrial space currently available in Bend.

LEASING: Overall, industrial leasing activity remained stagnant this quarter. The most notable activity occurred in the Southeast Submarket where a handful of leases were completed bringing the vacancy rate down to 2.95%. With very little new inventory in the pipeline and companies holding tight to their existing space, we expect a similar slow and steady pace in coming quarters.

RENTS: The average asking lease rate for raw industrial space was $1.09/SF/Mo. NNN at the end of Q1 2025, up slightly from the $1.07/SF/Mo. NNN recorded in Q4 2024. Asking lease rates for new construction are starting around $1.75/SF/Mo. NNN, assuming a basic shell delivery and highly improved and specialized industrial spaces are in the $1.50/SF/Mo. NNN range.

CONSTRUCTION: There are only a couple of speculative industrial projects underway in Bend. The Midway project located at the corner of SE Wilson Ave. and SE 9th St. is under construction with delivery slated for late 2025. That project consists of approximately 23,000 SF of speculative industrial/flex space. Taylor Brooks is under construction on NOCO at Juniper Ridge. The first phase, consisting of three industrial/flex buildings totaling 62,429 SF, is slated to be complete in Q1 of 2026.

SALES: A couple of notable sales occurred during the quarter. An industrial building at 635 SE Business Way sold for $2.2 million or $198/SF and a building located at 1837 NE Lytle St., sold to an investor for $1,200,000 or $249/SF.

Multifamily Report: Valuations and Opportunities in a Changing Market

by Ron Ross, Broker — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

common questions we get today is: “How has the changing market impacted the value of my multifamily asset?”

To answer that, we need to look at three core fundamentals: income, operating expenses, and capitalization rates.

Income

After years of consistent rent growth, rents in the Central Oregon multifamily market have flattened over the past three years. In some submarkets, they’ve even declined—some properties have experienced drops of up to 20%. This trend is largely driven by oversupply: currently, about 1,000 apartment units sit vacant in Bend and Redmond, with an additional 1,000 units either newly delivered or expected within the next 18 months.

To attract tenants, landlords are offering major concessions—up to two months’ free rent and reduced security deposits.

Operating Expenses

At the same time, operating costs have jumped significantly:

Electricity: up 42% over three years

City of Bend water/sewer: up 27%

Property taxes: up 12%

Insurance: up 25–50% or more

Capitalization Rates

Cap rates have also risen. Since they’re closely tied to interest rates—which are significantly higher than three years ago—investors now demand greater returns to offset higher borrowing costs and opportunity costs.

Let’s take a quick comparison of a hypothetical multifamily asset today versus three years ago:

This example shows a 16% decline in market value, consistent with the 15-20% range we’re seeing across the board.

What will it take to reverse the trend? Several things will need to happen:

Sustained population growth to absorb excess inventory

Stabilized operating costs

Lower interest rates to boost investor returns

In the meantime, the region’s housing shortage has been alleviated. Housing is more affordable. Incomes have risen, while rents have stayed flat or declined.

This is part of a typical real estate cycle: shortages lead to overbuilding, which creates surplus, then construction slows until demand catches up again. These cycles have been more volatile in recent years, influenced by events like the 2007 financial crash, COVID-19, and Central Oregon’s rapid growth.

It’s safe to assume the cycle will continue. Over the next several years, we’re likely to see the market re-balance—or even swing back to a shortage. And higher interest rates create a larger renter pool as many would be home buyers remain renters. This could be a great entry point for investors that have been unable to find attractive deals in recent years.

compasscommercial.com