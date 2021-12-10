Dr. Pedram Salimpour Knows How to Have a COVID-Free Holiday Season

With the holidays upon us, many of us are looking forward to reunions with family members, some of whom we have not seen in a long time. While we all wanted COVID-19 to be behind us by now, it’s still here. Fortunately, you can still enjoy the holidays if you take the right precautions.

“Following basic safety measures and common sense, many people can enjoy a happy holiday season while also protecting themselves from COVID,” says Dr. Pejam Salimpour, a Professor of Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles and practicing physician. “Fortunately, for most people, COVID protections are becoming second nature. If you’re going to be seeing friends and family, maintaining diligence and using common sense can help you enjoy the season.”

Prioritize Vaccination for Yourself and Members of Your Household

First, the best way to protect yourself against COVID is to get a COVID vaccine. Everyone 5 years of age and older are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. Vaccines are free. If you have not done so already, get vaccinated as soon as possible. Moderna and Pfizer require two shots with a break of time in between shots. The shots only reach their full effectiveness two weeks after the last shot is administered, so get your first shot as soon as possible to ensure that your immune system is protected before you participate in group holiday activities.

Recently, COVID vaccines became available for children ages 5 to 11. If you have questions about the effectiveness, safety, and necessity of these shots for your children, you can more about them on the CDC’s website .

Studies show that vaccine effectiveness can decrease over time. To maintain protection against COVID, boosters are available for adults. Find out how you can get a COVID vaccine or booster on the CDC’s website .

Can’t Get Vaccinated? Take Steps to Protect Yourself

“Although many people are eligible for the shots, some are not,” says Dr. Pedram Salimpour, an LA pediatrician and businessman. “The largest group by far is children under 5. They need special levels of protection to be safe.”

If you or someone you live with is unable to get vaccinated this holiday season:

Make sure everyone in the household who can be vaccinated gets their shot(s).

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in indoor public settings.

Do not put a mask on anyone younger than 2 years old (they have smaller airways and masking can be uncomfortable for them).

Avoid crowded indoor settings.

Keep Your Plans Flexible

Although you can make plans to see your loved ones, it’s important to stay flexible. Be prepared to cancel your plans if you are sick or have symptoms, or if one of your guests or someone you’re hoping to see is sick or has symptoms. Have backup plans to see your loved ones at a different time if necessary.

Travel Safely

CDC hosts a travel page for safe travel during COVID. Familiarize yourself with the page to stay safe during travel. The CDC recommends postponing travel until you’re fully vaccinated.

If you’re not fully vaccinated yet, or if members of your party are not fully vaccinated, the safest thing you can do is to stay home. However, Dr. Pejman Salimpour says “Another great way to ensure safety is to get tested using a PCR test before traveling and being around your loved ones. This type of test is the most accurate test widely available today.”

If you are unvaccinated and must travel, wear a mask when in public spaces and, get tested before travel and after arrival to make sure you don’t infect others, in case you were exposed to a positive case during travel.

“When gathering in groups from different areas of the country, consider gathering in outdoor settings or testing everyone until getting together to reduce the risk of transmission,” Said Dr. Pejman Salimpour. Stay open to wearing a mask, even when gathering with family members, if the people you are gathering with do not live in your household.

Noticing Symptoms? Get Tested

If you do develop symptoms of COVID, get tested. Do not expose yourself to others, if you can avoid it. There are many testing options, including self-testing and testing from health care providers. Your health care provider can help you decide which testing option is best for you.

“We all want to have a safe and happy holiday season,” says Dr. Pejman Salimpour. “It is possible, even in this time of COVID.”