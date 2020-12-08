Dreaming of a New Kitchen? Join Neil Kelly’s December 12 Webinar

(Photo | Courtesy of Neil Kelly)

KITCHEN DESIGN + REMODELING WEBINAR

Saturday, December 12, 10am

Join award-winning Neil Kelly Designer Janel Campbell online for a fun morning filled with kitchen design inspiration and expert advice. Learn first hand how you can make the heart of your home more functional and more stylish.



We’ll explore the beginning stages for preparing for your remodel and the planning steps you can be taking at home. All guests will receive how-to tips for setting up their own Houzz boards, plus a kitchen remodeling check-list.



Click here to register: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register.

neilkelly.com