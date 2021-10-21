Drink it Forward for VIM at 10 Barrel West

Starting today, and continuing every Thursday through December, 10 Barrel West will be donating a portion of every purchase of their Reel Good beer and Autumn Harvest pizza to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM).

10 Barrel is helping patients receive primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, imaging and medical tests and targeted patient education programs. Volunteers in Medicine offers a high level of individual attention, with care providers seeing only one to two patients per hour.

About 10 Barrel

Giving back to our local community has always been a priority for 10 Barrel. We started the Drink It Forward Program as a way for our Brew Pubs to support local charities through proceeds of their draft beer sales. Each quarter they have selected different charities to support and have even brewed collaboration beers as a way to spread the love and stay connected to our communities. Since our brew pubs have recently reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of proceeds from all 10 Barrel products sold in each of our pub markets will benefit our localized Drink It Forward charity partners. Continuing our support for the communities that have supported us, through the good times and the bad.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers.

vim-cascades.org • 10barrel.com