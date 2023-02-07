Driver Education Instructors Needed in Central Oregon

High Desert Driver Education (HDDE) is looking for instructors to help new drivers learn how to operate a vehicle and navigate the road safely and responsibly. Applicants accepted into the program will be paid for their training and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) certification time. Training begins on March 11. Once certified, instructors will work with students both in the classroom and behind the wheel. HDDE serves the Crook, Jefferson, Redmond, Sisters and Bend-La Pine school districts. Classes are located at local high schools within each district during the evening and in some instances as part of the regular school day. Home school and private school students are also welcome to sign up for HDDE programs.

Certified instructors earn $24 an hour and can work anywhere from two to 25 hours a week with flexible scheduling. Retirees, teachers, parents, law enforcement professionals, veterans and other school staff are encouraged to apply for instructor training! Applicants must hold a valid Oregon driver’s license and meet other qualifications.

For more information, contact Nancy Haase at 541-693-5697, nancy.haase@hdesd.org or visit HDdriverEd.org.

About High Desert Driver Education:

The High Desert Driver Education Program is part of the High Desert Education Service District and is an approved program through the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). HDDE instructors are certified ODOT driving instructors and take great pride in helping to teach young people how to be safe defensive drivers.

