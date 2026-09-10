Dry Canyon Arts Association Announces Inaugural Fundraiser: It’s a Roaring Good Time Speakeasy

(Graphic courtesy of Dry Canyon Arts Association)

The Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) announces its first-ever fundraising event, It’s a Roaring Good Time Speakeasy, taking place on October 3 at 5pm. The 1920s-themed evening will bring community members and art enthusiasts together for a night of vintage glamour, live entertainment and more, all in support of the art programs of DCAA.

In the spirit of the Prohibition era, the exact location of the event remains a secret. Guests will receive the Redmond downtown venue address and a mandatory entry password upon ticket purchase. Guests are invited to embrace the era with optional 1920s attire and enter the Costume Contest for a chance to win a custom portrait painted in costume.

The immersive evening will feature prohibition-era cocktails by Gompers Distillery, live jazzy music, fine art raffle with curated pieces donated by local artists and interactive games and surprises.

“This inaugural fundraiser marks a major milestone for our organization,” said Beth Hanson, DCAA board member. “Every ticket purchased directly funds our mission to provide accessible arts education, community events, and a permanent home for local creatives, including the upcoming expansion into 1,400 square feet of classroom space. We wanted our first major event to be unforgettable, and this speakeasy theme is the perfect mix of mystery, community, and celebration.”

The Dry Canyon Arts Association is a non-profit organization in Redmond dedicated to fostering a vibrant arts community in the Central Oregon region. Through a public art center and gallery, educational programs, and community outreach, DCAA works to enrich lives by making the arts accessible to all.

Tickets are $100 per person and include a welcome drink, catered buffet and access to all games and entertainment.

To maintain an intimate and mysterious atmosphere, attendance is limited to 80 tickets. Due to the limited capacity, organizers anticipate the event will sell out quickly.

drycanyonarts.org