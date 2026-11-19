(Photo by Connor Cubic)

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) fulfilled one of its founding goals when it opened the Dry Canyon Community Art Center. DCAA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting art and culture in the greater Redmond area, has tapped into a need for art expression through its mission to remedy the lack of gallery space in downtown Redmond.

Now, nearly a year after a 2025 remodel made possible by volunteer labor, donations and in-kind contributions by local building suppliers, the historical landmark Rogers and Lynch Building at Sixth Street and Deschutes Avenue has become the new headquarters for art education, expression and exhibition in Redmond. Currently operating in 3,000 square feet of high-ceilinged space with art galleries, a gift gallery and two classrooms, a late 2026 expansion will add an additional 1,500 square feet of educational workshop space by early 2027.

At the Dry Canyon Community Art Center, Redmond artists have found more opportunities to improve and share their art by taking and teaching classes in the classrooms and showing their work in the galleries and gift shop. With its two-month-long rotating exhibits, the Art Center has displayed the works of over 237 artists. Gallery manager Laura Fouts spoke recently about how the Art Center has changed the art scene in Redmond: “We are helping to bring more people to downtown Redmond and helping our artists be seen and noticed. The classes we offer expose the curious public to new avenues of expression, and all our classes are offered free to veterans.”

Opportunities for veterans to improve their skills and show artwork are a priority, said Fouts. “We are working with the Veterans Ranch and other veterans’ services to bring healing through art, giving them an avenue to be recognized for their service and sacrifice.” An exhibit spotlighting the artworks of local veterans is on display throughout November.

The gallery is run completely by volunteers. With a membership of over 300, approximately 80 of those members are actively involved in hosting duties at the gallery, and another 50 are involved in some other capacity. As nonprofit organizations are aware, that is an enviable percentage of volunteerism.

The Dry Canyon Community Art Center’s initial remodel and ongoing operation are funded through a combination of public grants, private foundations, individual donations and corporate sponsorships. Membership fees, program fees and donated percentages of art sales also contribute to the revenue stream to support the Art Center. DCAA is currently soliciting donations to cover the cost of the expansion now underway.

First Friday Art Walks are always a good time to check in on what is new at the gallery, but gallery volunteers are happy to welcome visitors any time the gallery is open. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 6pm, with extended hours until 7pm on First Fridays. The gallery is closed Sundays and Mondays.

drycanyonarts.org