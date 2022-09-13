Drynans Named Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Community Champions

(Jerilee and Stephen Drynan | Photo courtesy of Home At Last Humane Society)

This is an incredible honor, and a reflection of all that these two individuals have done for Central Oregon. As many of you know, our beloved Jerilee has been battling hard against an aggressive brain cancer that has recently taken a deeper hold.

For her, this award is a recognition of her legacy of selflessness to the people and pets of our region — a legacy that will last for many years to come. For Steve, it is an acknowledgement of everything that he is doing to keep the shelters afloat while also caring for Jerilee.

In short, these people are amazing.

Steve and Jerilee will be honored by the chamber with a small ceremony at 4pm Thursday, September 15 at the Three Rivers Humane Society. Please feel free to join us at that time. These CHAMPIONS will receive their formal award at the November 3 Chamber Awards Banquet.

Now, we’re asking:

Won’t you join us in telling Steve and Jerilee how much they mean to us all?

We need your help to create a special compilation video for Steve and Jerilee with video clips from all of you telling them how much their work at the shelter has impacted our community.

Here the 1-2-3 on how you can help:

Video yourself (and maybe your four-legged friend, too!) telling Steve and Jerilee your story

Post this video to Facebook or email it to us directly at erin@centraloregonaf.org

If you post to Facebook be sure to tag Three Rivers Humane Society or Home at Last Humane Society

This is what one award nominee had to say about this power couple:

“My wife and I have volunteered at the Three Rivers Animal Shelter since it was built there many years ago by Jerilee and Stephen. They have lovingly taken care of thousands and thousands of dogs, cats and other pets from Jefferson County and gotten new homes for them. In the process they have touched so many people and their pets lives with their care and kindness.

We also announce the creation of the Jerilee Drynan Each and Every One Fund and share our goal of raising $25,000 in Jerilee’s honor.

This new fund is a special legacy fund created to recognize Jerilee’s unending devotion to ensuring that all animals have a fighting chance at being adopted — no matter if they are a puppy with two broken legs, or a senior dog with an eye injury.

The dollars raised by this fund will go to honoring Jerilee’s commitment to ensuring that each and every animal had a chance to find happiness with a forever family.

Vet care is one of our greatest expenses and your support will be a huge help to the shelter. Your support will help Jerilee know that her deep commitment to the animals will go on in perpetuity.

*Please note that donations will support animals in need at both Three Rivers and Home at Last. Many of our animals are transported back and forth between the shelters related to crowding issues or needs. We promise your donation will be used effectively!

Facts you made not have known about Steve and Jerilee:

Jerilee founded The Alaska Humane Society at age 17. She was so young that her father had to sign the papers on her behalf! The shelter is still going strong in Anchorage today, and since then Jerilee has personally placed more than 9,500 animals with their new families.

Steve is an expert truck driver who was once called in to rescue a jack-knifed semi on the windy roads of seasonal Highway 242 between Sisters and McKenzie River. With an inch to spare in many cases, he navigated the big rig through hairpin turns adjacent to rock walls. Challenges just don’t scare this man!

These love birds met later in life and have been inseparable ever since. Jerilee even learned and sang a love song to Steve at their wedding 20 years ago. He still has the recording and she sounds like an angel!

We hope to learn many more stories about Steve and Jerilee from all of you.

Please send us your videos and make a donation today to the Jerilee Drynan Each and Every One Fund today!

