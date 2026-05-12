Dudley’s Bookshop Expands to Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Beloved local business Dudley’s Bookshop is set to launch their second location in the Old Mill District on Friday, May 15th. The new location will open just in time for attendees of Pole Pedal Paddle, and the commencement of concert season taking place just across the footbridge.

Only yards off the Deschutes River Trail and nestled between Will Leather Goods and Lululemon, the cozy space is lined with massive bookshelves, warm lighting, and features repurposed materials from the log bridge of the original mill complex more than a century ago. Co-Owners Tom Beans and Amy Rose reflect on the process and hopes for the future, “Walking through the scrap yard and choosing building materials that were formative to the mill over a hundred years ago, and seeing them repurposed into structural and stylistic pieces has been a cool part of the process. From the moment you step through the door, the history of this place is right there to see and feel,” said Beans.

Dudley’s Minnesota Ave location has been around in one iteration or another for more than 50 years, and will remain a staple of downtown Bend. While there’s space for a cafe and a selection that runs the gamut of genre and era Downtown, the Old Mill location will have more tightly curated offerings, and will not feature a cafe to start.

Reading and storytelling have been integral to human experience for millenia. In the context of current social changes and legislative action, continued access to books feels particularly important. Moreover, the opening comes at a time when several other locally owned companies are joining the Old Mill District. “There are certain things we are thrilled to offer at the new space that are harder to achieve downtown; reliably convenient parking and patio seating are high on that list. The influx of small business representation to this part of town is something we’re proud to be part of,” said Rose.

“Opening a second location has been in the works for several years now. Seeing what was once a pipe dream come to fruition is both exciting and nerve-wracking in its own right” Rose said. “Expanding at a time where everything feels uncertain has been wild, but the community in Bend has supported us every step of the way. We have them to thank, and them to serve.”

Dudley’s Bookshop in the Old Mill District is located at 655 Powerhouse Dr., Ste. 150.

dudleysbookshopcafe.com