Durant Announces Partnership with Brasada Ranch in Honor of Olio Nuovo Festival November 23-30

(Photo courtesy of Brasada Ranch)

Olio Nuovo Festival is a celebration of the season’s olive harvest held annually at Durant Olive Mill in Dayton, Oregon. In honor of the event, Brasada’s restaurants; Ranch House and Range, will be serving a special menu that showcases the olio nuovo (new oil) during the last week of November (November 23-30).

Range Restaurant will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for $49 featuring;

Chanterelles, Olio Nuovo hollandaise, confit tomatoes, arugula

Striped Bass, heirloom bean ragout, fennel confit, olive condimento, Olio Nuovo, herb salad

Olio Nuovo Cake, huckleberries, vanilla whipped creme fraiche

All items at Range are also available a la carte.

At Ranch House, they have dessert covered with a vanilla soft serve finished with a drizzle of Durant Olio Nuovo and topped with Jacobsen Sea Salt.

About Brasada:

One of Central Oregon’s go-to resorts Brasada Ranch, located in Powell Butte, Ore., features unmatched panoramic views of the Cascade Range on its nearly 2,000 acres of land, and offers diverse luxury accommodations, ranging from boutique lodge suites, cabins and adults only Cascade Bungalows.

Brasada is also known for their incredible amenities such as archery lessons, sunset horseback rides to Spirit Rock and pool days ending with Brasada’s signature housemade s’mores by the campfire.

For more information about Range, see here.

For more information about Ranch House, see here.

About Durant:

Founded in 1973 in scenic Dayton, Ore., Durant includes Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room, charming accommodations at the one-bedroom Garden Suite and two-bedroom Stonycrest Cottage, and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill.

In 2008, Durant founded Durant Olive Mill, consisting of 17 acres of olive trees and a state-of-the-art Italian olive mill. Durant Olive Mill is the premier purveyor of Oregon milled extra virgin olive oil and home to the annual Olio Nuovo Festival.

For more info about this year’s Olio Nuovo, see here.

brasada.com • durantoregon.com