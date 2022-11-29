Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission.

Honor Flight of Central Oregon is a team of volunteers dedicated to escorting Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County WWII, Korea and Vietnam Era veterans to Washington DC to visit and reflect on the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported Honor Flight of Central Oregon, ” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Bend. “We’re grateful to support an organization that continues to honor our veterans!”

Total funds raised include proceeds from every drink sold from participating shops and additional donations from customers, community members and vendors.

