Earth Day Fair & Celebration

The Environmental Center (TEC) is thrilled to host their family-friendly Earth Day Fair and Celebration on Saturday, April 26, from 11am-3pm. This outdoor event features and celebrates our community through music and dance performances, local food vendors, businesses and nonprofits from across the region, electric cars demonstrations, an activity zone for all ages, and more!

Priscilla Calleros, Events and Outreach manager at The Environmental Center, encourages people to sign up to volunteer this year. “Volunteering is really fun, and a great way to meet new people and get involved with The Environmental Center if you haven’t before.”

One volunteer position includes educating patrons at the waste-sorting stations. “Our Rethink Waste program has worked with event hosts over the years, and one of the most successful tactics a host can employ to make sure waste ends up in the correct place is to have staff or volunteers physically helping out at the sorting stations,” says Calleros. “And we’re offering reusable dishware again this year. We’ve done this for a couple of years now, and it has been quite successful. We’ve managed to divert a ton of single-use food containers and utensils from the landfill.”

Gather at 11am on Troy Field for opening remarks from The Environmental Center staff. Immediately following, join Teafly and the Earth Guardians for a fun, interactive storytelling event celebrating Earth Day! This magical experience invites participants to become living representations of our beautiful planet. Dress up as your favorite part of the Earth — whether it’s the lush forests, the babbling rivers, the majestic mountains, or the vibrant wildlife — and step onto the runway and into the story! Bring your imagination, your costumes, and your love for nature to share in this one-of-a-kind experience!

Midday will feature performances by Ollin Yolliztli PDX-Traditional Aztec Dancing, accompanied by traditional Mayan drumming led by Maya T’aan Oregon.

Joining us for the first time is Hokule’a of Central Oregon- “From the gentle movements of the Hula from the islands of Hawaii to the rhythmic beats of Tahiti. Hokule’a brings the islands to you through dance and live drumming, sharing their history and culture with everyone.”

Other highlights include local food carts, free face painting, garden activities, green organizations/businesses, EV showcase, and community singing!

Volunteers are needed for this event. To sign up for a shift, visit Earth Day volunteer sign-ups or call Calleros at 541-508-5410 to get involved.

This event is presented by Strictly Organic Coffee Co. For more information about this event, visit: envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair.

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at envirocenter.org or by visiting our facility at 16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend.

envirocenter.org