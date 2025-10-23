(Photo courtesy of EarthCruiser)

EarthCruiser, the iconic overland vehicle innovator, announces its successful relaunch following last year’s operational restructuring. While outdated online search results continue to suggest the company has closed, EarthCruiser is in fact open, active, and evolving under a new distributed manufacturing and partner-driven model.

A Strategic Pivot: From Factory Production to Partner Collaboration

In 2024, after completing customer in-queue orders, EarthCruiser made the difficult decision to wind down its in-house vehicle production facility in Bend. Rather than marking an end, this moment became a catalyst for transformation.

Today, EarthCruiser operates with a lean, scalable structure focused on supplying advanced composite expedition shells — including the MOD slide-in camper and Terranova models — to a nationwide network of professional upfitters. These partners complete final builds and customizations, expanding access to EarthCruiser quality and design without centralized overhead.

The CORE 4×4 upfit for the Isuzu cab over platform has been particularly of interest to our build partners.

Revered among overland explorers, the EarthCruiser EXP will once again be handcrafted in limited numbers by selected build partners. “This is not a step back — it’s a smarter way forward,” said Lance Gillies, EarthCruiser founder. “By empowering regional builders and maintaining our engineering leadership in Bend, we’re making expedition-grade design more accessible and resilient than ever before.”

Milestones and Early Success

EarthCruiser has received partnership inquiries from upfitters and conversion specialists across North America for the full range of products including the CORE 4×4 up fit for emergency services

Initial production batches of MOD already allocated to select partners for late-2025 delivery.

Ongoing R&D includes EVADO, a new expedition platform designed for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, and early development of towable expedition modules.

The company is actively building a nationwide parts, service, and warranty network, ensuring continued owner support and long-term value.

Addressing Outdated “Closed” Search Results

While some search results still reflect EarthCruiser’s 2024 operational pause, the company has fully resumed operations in a new form.

EarthCruiser is working with media, SEO partners, and its PR network to update digital listings and ensure the public narrative reflects today’s reality: EarthCruiser is alive, growing, and thriving once again. “We know some headlines say we’re gone — but those reports are simply outdated,” added Gillies. “EarthCruiser is very much here, and this next chapter is about evolution, not closure.”

Looking Ahead

The next 12 months will see expansion of EarthCruiser’s distributed production model, adding new partners, growing service infrastructure, and continuing innovation in lightweight, sustainable vehicle design. The company remains headquartered in Bend, Oregon, where its engineering and R&D teams are developing next-generation composites and expedition systems.

About EarthCruiser:

Founded in 2008, EarthCruiser is a U.S.-based expedition vehicle design company known for pioneering off-grid, global-ready overland platforms. Built on decades of engineering and real-world travel experience, EarthCruiser’s modular shell systems empower adventure seekers and professional upfitters to create custom, durable, and expedition-ready builds for any terrain.

earthcruiser.com