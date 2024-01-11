EarthCruiser Launches New Division — EarthCruiser Innovation

• A new division of EarthCruiser, EarthCruiser Innovation (ECI).

• Home to design and development programs and is the primary focus for EarthCruiser founder Lance Gillies.

• Provides services for outside partners and for EarthCruiser use, readying improvements and new designs for execution.

EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles announces the launch of a new division, EarthCruiser Innovation, ECI. The division was created to better capitalize on the growth of the overlanding market and to drive innovation. ECI will focus on supporting customers, finding solutions, and accelerating the advent of emerging technologies. The division will draw from decades of overlanding experience, bringing together people and resources to create and nurture a culture with innovation at its core.

EarthCruiser Innovation’s first project was a collaboration with GMC to create an overland upfit solution for the all-electric GMC HUMMER EV. The result set a new standard in zero-tailpipe emission overlanding possibilities through its full integration onto the HUMMER EV Pickup chassis. It offers adventurers the perfect blend of state-the-art technology, innovation, and comfort to explore on- or off-road.

“ECI answers the need to continue pushing us to envision, create, and embrace the new and the different,” said EarthCruiser CEO/Founder Lance Gillies. “With this dedicated division, we can focus on new solutions and continue to disrupt the industry.”

Future ECI projects will focus on product development. The program will harness the power of data, technology, and human-centered design to accelerate the company’s growth and create solutions for tomorrow. Central to ECI’s mission will be a community of creatives, engineers, and experts focused on creating innovative solutions that will save customers money, outperform existing solutions, and answer the needs of cutting-edge technologies.

