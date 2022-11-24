EarthCruiser USA Expands CORE Expedition Vehicle Commercial Line-Up with New Dual-Cab Chassis Option

(Photo courtesy of EarthCruiser USA)

EarthCruiser, a globally recognized brand behind the most accomplished 4×4 expedition vehicles available in the world, is expanding options of CORE (Commander Off Road Equipment) Vehicles, a division of EarthCruiser USA, created to meet the growing demand of high-performing 4X4 chassis for commercial use. Available immediately, the CORE Dual-Cab Chassis is upfitted with CORE’s tried-and-trusted proprietary, industry-tested four-wheel drive system.

“The CORE Dual Cab is changing the game for utility and commercial chassis. The Dual Cab design can bring more personnel and gear to remote and rugged locations safer and more efficiently than current chassis offerings on the market. Its capable and compact footprint can get crews and equipment wherever needed to get the job done,” said John Stafford, head of CORE Business Development.

CORE Vehicles addresses a critical gap in the market for high-performing 4X4 chassis for commercial markets. CORE’s cab-over-engine platform increases driver visibility, creating a safer driving environment for any crew. Custom-built CORE chassis are designed to withstand an unparalleled range of environments and situations and are tested to the extreme to ensure Commercial professionals have the technology and equipment they need to complete the toughest jobs on the planet. CORE chassis are fully FMVSS/DOT compliant.

Originally launched with a production V8 cab over chassis, CORE vehicles’ purpose-built footprint also means a lighter, more agile vehicle, providing any crew increased access for when, and where, it matters most. With a track width comparable to a standard pickup truck, CORE vehicles are intuitive to drive and can access terrain larger vehicles can’t. With seating for six, CORE’s Dual-Cab Chassis offers transportation solutions for an entire crew, plus carrying capacity for the equipment needed to get the job done.

CORE Platform and Features

CORE products stem from more than two decades of experience building, field testing and traveling in expedition vehicles. The CORE Chassis are one-of-a-kind and designed and tested for the US market, and applicable globally. CORE Vehicles are engineered to minimize vehicle downtime with widely-sourced parts readily found at retail auto supply shops and serviceability anywhere on the planet through an extensive Chevy/Isuzu global dealer network.

CORE Chassis are put through extensive testing to meet rigorous standards including a full brake system certification, conducted by one of the top independent automotive test laboratories in the country. Fuel system and exhaust routing are designed to ensure the truck stays in compliance with EPA and other standards.

CORE Vehicles Use Case: Oregon Fire Departments Granted CORE Vehicles for Emergency Preparedness and Response

CORE Vehicles have been in active duty supporting multiple Oregon fire departments who were awarded vehicles as part of a contract with the Oregon Military Department and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management for the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) grant for high-axle water rescue vehicle to support state-driven emergency preparedness and response at the local level.

Fire Chief Crume with Evans Valley Fire District #6 said, “CORE Vehicles has created the perfect apparatus chassis to meet our needs for wildland emergency response. It can simply go places that most fire trucks can’t. This added off-road capability to our fleet is a game changer for light rescue and remote wildland operations.”

Additional Commercial Uses

Interested parties in commercial application can purchase a CORE Chassis directly to build upon themselves or work with EarthCruiser and to create a custom configuration to meet unique mission requirements including: Forest service, Homeland Security, fish and game, oil and gas, remote/mobile medicine and disaster relief situations, to name a few.

CORE commercial models provide shelter and support in a range of critical ways, and can be outfitted with a variety of systems including a top-grade water filtration system and solar power generation, both necessities for extended excursions through remote areas. Potential commercial applications include:

Remote terrain high axle rescue

UAV launch and recovery systems

Delivering mobile shelter units to remote locations

Wildland firefighting

Foreign governments (natural disasters) – easily shipped anywhere in the world and operate effectively out of the box vs most domestic build products

Mobile Command and control stations

Homeland security/Customs and border patrol

To see a full CORE Dual-Cab Chassis spec list, visit earthcruiser.com/vehicles/core.

Chassis style: Chevy LCF or Isuzu NPR Gas, C-channel straight frame

Drivetrain

Engine: 6.6L V8, 350 horsepower, 425 pound-feet

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Transfer Case: 2-Speed

Axles: Front and rear electronic locker, manual locking hubs

Tires: 37 x 13.50R17LT, Mud terrain, E rated

Wheelbase 150” (available in multiple wheel bases)

Suspension

Front Configuration: Live axle, custom tuned leaf spring

Front Shock Absorber Type: Performance Shocks

Rear Configuration: Live axle, custom turned leaf spring

Rear Shock Absorber Type: Performance Shocks

Brakes

Type: Four-wheel vented disc, dual piston caliper with ABS

Front (Rotor Diameter): 13.7 inches

Rear (Rotor Diameter): 13 inches

Exterior Dimensions

Overall Width 81 inches

Dual Cab Overall Length (exc. rear bumper) 241.5 inches

Usable Dual Cab to Rear Axle 88 inches

About EarthCruiser:

EarthCruiser USA designs, engineers and manufactures the world’s most accomplished overland adventure vehicles based in Bend, Oregon. We are a company built on integrity and the pursuit of relentless quality and innovation in everything we do which is reflected in our world-class products.

earthcruiser.com