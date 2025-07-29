East Cascades Works Seeks Contractor for Central Oregon Behavioral Health Services

East Cascades Works (EC Works), the local workforce development board serving the East Cascades region, is now accepting qualifications from individuals or organizations interested in contracting to support the Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium (COBHC).

COBHC is a collaborative initiative focused on strengthening the region’s behavioral health workforce by providing high-quality training, supervision, and scholarship opportunities. To support continued growth and engagement for COBHC members, EC Works seeks a qualified contractor to administer the delivery of three service lines with a clinical focus: quarterly CEU trainings, clinical supervision consultation, and didactic instruction. These services require subject-matter expertise in behavioral health practice and clinical education, along with professional experience in logistics and contract management. Other operational and administrative services of COBHC will be administered by EC Works Business Services Program Manager in close collaboration with the contractor.

The contract period for this opportunity will run from September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027, with a maximum available budget of $100,000. This opportunity is funded through grants from the Central Oregon Health Council.

Interested applicants must demonstrate relevant experience in behavioral health training and supervision, provide a clear and reasonable budget, and submit all required proposal materials by 5pm on August 11, 2025.

The full RFQ and submission instructions can be found at cobhc.org/resources/rfq.

For questions about this opportunity, email ECWorks.RFP@ecworks.org. The deadline to submit written questions is August 4, 2025.

About East Cascades Works:

East Cascades Works is a nonprofit workforce development board serving a ten-county region east of the Cascades, including Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler counties. EC Works partners with businesses, government agencies, education providers, and community-based organizations to align workforce investments, support career goals, and fuel a thriving regional economy.

eastcascadesworks.org