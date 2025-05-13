EDCO Announces Amazon Delivery Station in Redmond

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces that Amazon has selected Redmond as the site of its newest delivery station. The company plans to invest in the region by opening an 83,559-square-foot facility at East Antler Avenue and Northeast Ninth Street, further enhancing its distribution capabilities across Central Oregon.

The Redmond facility will power the final stage of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, known as the “last mile,” ensuring that packages reach customers’ doorsteps quickly and efficiently. Packages are sent from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers to delivery stations, where they are prepared for final delivery to customers. The new facility is expected to employ approximately 170 team members.

“This project is the culmination of more than three years of work,” said Steve Curley, Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) director at EDCO. “It required creative problem-solving, collaboration and a shared vision for Redmond’s future. From moving irrigation canals to re-routing gas lines, we had to think outside the box to create a site that fits Amazon’s unique operational needs in an area with increasingly challenging constraints. We’re excited to see it come to life and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

EDCO played a key role in guiding the project through its complex development process, providing local expertise and strategic coordination while facilitating the collaboration between public and private partners. “This project will be a game-changer for Redmond,” added Curley. “Beyond job creation and tax base growth, it strengthens our regional logistics infrastructure, improves service for consumers across Central Oregon and reinforces Redmond’s position as a strategic hub for distribution and transportation.”

Tom Tapia, CCIM, and Brian Fratzke, CCIM and Principal Broker for Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc., who represented the property transaction, added, “Working on this project was both challenging and rewarding. It required patience, diligence and coordination with the City of Redmond, Deschutes County, federal government, and Central Oregon Irrigation District, culminating over two and one-half years of daily work to bring this project to reality. We’re proud to have played a critical role in bringing a well-respected global company to Redmond.”

“We appreciate the investment Amazon is making in Redmond and the confidence they have in our future growth,” remarks Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch. “Their announcement acknowledges Redmond as a great place to do business and illustrates the importance of the working partnership between the city, Redmond Economic Development Inc. and private developers.

The new delivery station is expected to be operational in spring 2026 with construction beginning this month.

