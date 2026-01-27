EDCO Annual Luncheon February 5

(Graphic courtesy of EDCO)

The EDCO Annual Luncheon returns Thursday, February 5, and time is running out to be in the room with Central Oregon’s top business leaders.

This year’s program includes a dynamic panel discussion, Embracing Innovation in Central Oregon: Where Barriers Spark Breakthroughs, highlighting how local companies are turning challenges into growth opportunities. Moderated by Randy Cox, CEO and Executive Director of Klamath County Economic Development, the panel brings together executives from i3DMFG, Cv International, Serán Bioscience, and Deschutes Brewery for a timely conversation on innovation and leadership.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Michelle Stacy, business transformation expert and former President of Keurig, who helped lead the brand’s growth from $200 million to $2.5 billion.

Connect with decision makers, celebrate regional milestones and help shape the vision for the year ahead. Seats are extremely limited and nearly gone. Secure your ticket now before it’s too late!

Panel: Embracing Innovation in Central Oregon, Where Barriers Spark Breakthroughs

Randy Cox, Moderator

CEO/Executive Director Klamath County Economic Development

Randy is a building products industry expert with over 20 years of experience, including a decade as Vice President of R&D at JELD-WEN, where he managed $2B+ in product lines and led 125+ product launches. Since 2018, he has brought his engineering, manufacturing, and leadership expertise to the Klamath County Economic Development Association to support regional economic growth.

Panelists:

Peter Skrbek

CEO | Deschutes Brewery

Stephanie Bonfiglio

VP of Integration and Quality Excellences | i3DMFG

Dan Smithey, PhD

President, CEO and Founder | Serán Bioscience

Keynote

With 35+ years in executive leadership at Keurig, Gillette and P&G, Michelle built billion-dollar brands and shaped market-defining innovations. As a keynote speaker, Michelle shares boardroom-tested strategies to drive innovation, lead with engagement and build high-performance teams that thrive in complexity and accelerate growth.

February 5

11-1:30pm

Riverhouse Lodge

edcoinfo.com