EDCO Prineville’s 2023 Annual Luncheon is Back

Keynote Speaker, Dennis Dixon
Dennis Dixon is widely regarded as one of the best and most exciting players in University of Oregon football history. He was a candidate for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award before suffering a season-ending knee injury and still won Pac 10 Player of the Year honors. Dixon went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent four seasons with the Steelers, winning a Super Bowl, then was part of a second championship team with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
After football, Dixon transitioned into the business world, working at Nike’s headquarters within the Jordan Brand. He got vital experience and now operates his own training business, DixonFit.
DATE: February 9, 2023
TIME: 11:30am-1:30pm
LOCATION: The Barn at Brasada Ranch
16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd.
Powell Butte, OR 97753
TICKETS:
$40 for EDCO Prineville members; $50 for non-members
SPONSORSHIPS:
Contact Kelsey Lucas
kelsey@edcoinfo.com or 541-213-3169
