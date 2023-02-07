EDCO Prineville’s 2023 Annual Luncheon is Back

Keynote Speaker, Dennis Dixon

Dennis Dixon is widely regarded as one of the best and most exciting players in University of Oregon football history. He was a candidate for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award before suffering a season-ending knee injury and still won Pac 10 Player of the Year honors. Dixon went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent four seasons with the Steelers, winning a Super Bowl, then was part of a second championship team with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

After football, Dixon transitioned into the business world, working at Nike’s headquarters within the Jordan Brand. He got vital experience and now operates his own training business, DixonFit.

DATE: February 9, 2023

TIME: 11:30am-1:30pm

LOCATION: The Barn at Brasada Ranch

16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd.

Powell Butte, OR 97753

TICKETS:

$40 for EDCO Prineville members; $50 for non-members

SPONSORSHIPS:

Contact Kelsey Lucas

kelsey@edcoinfo.com or 541-213-3169

