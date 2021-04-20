EDCO’s Annual Luncheon Goes City-wide

(Graphic | Courtesy of EDCO)

Our goal for this year’s EDCO Annual Luncheon on Thursday, May 6 is to gather the business community safely, both in-person and virtually, putting on a one-of-a-kind event with a prolific international storyteller…which has not been easy.

The luncheon features Tim Harford, international bestseller, BBC Radio host, economist and TED speaker.

To allow the entire community to be a part of our biggest event of the year, the Annual Luncheon will now be held across multiple venues throughout the Bend area, including The Riverhouse, McMenamins, Tower Theatre, Tetherow and Pronghorn. Each venue across the region will host a live segment of the program, so regardless of location, attendees will be in on the action. If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, space to attend in-person is becoming extremely limited.

Space to attend virtually, however, is unlimited. Our virtual platform will bring the entire event straight to your living room (or dining room/bedroom/home office). It’ll feature speed-networking, plus every virtual attendee will receive a $15 Bend Downtown Dollars gift certificate to support local businesses in whichever way you choose. If you decide to grab lunch or a coffee or a gift, the choice is yours. Click here to see all the places in Downtown Bend that accept virtual Downtown Dollars.

Register here for in-person tickets: eventbrite.com/e/2021-edco-annual-luncheon-tickets.

Register here for virtual tickets: hopin.com/events/2021-edco-annual-luncheon.

edcoinfo.com