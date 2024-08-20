Education Foundation Awarded $23,000 in Grant Funding to Support Programming

The Bend-LaPine Education Foundation is proud to announce recent awards from two grantmaking foundations: Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation and Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.

The awards, totalling $23,000, will be used to support the Foundation’s primary programs: Classroom Enrichment projects to support innovative, challenging curricular extensions and learning opportunities for students; and Activity Fee Scholarships for middle and high school athletics and other OSAA sanctioned activities.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of these generous grants to support the Foundation’s work in our school communities,” said Michele Emery, Education Foundation board president. “Last year we were able to fund approximately two-thirds of the Classroom Enrichment project requests, so these funds will help bridge the gap for future years. We appreciate the partnership with these local grant making institutions, and look forward to deploying the funds into classrooms across the District later this year.”

The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation was founded in 1998 to honor the life of Marie Lamfrom by continuing her support for Oregon causes. They aim to support and empower nonprofits financially, creatively, strategically; facilitate and nurture human connection, learning, healing, and joy; pursue partnerships that value and empower those involved; to yield ongoing positive outcomes, alleviate human suffering, and promote thriving communities. They prioritize support in service to education, mentorship, arts, creativity, health, and well-being in Oregon and Washington State.

Like many Native American cultures, the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long time-honored tradition of giving to their communities. In 1997 the Tribe formalized this tradition of philanthropy by establishing a grant making Foundation. The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the public within Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties. Primary categories of support include basic needs, abuse prevention and intervention, education, health and wellness, and community support.

About the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation

Started in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit composed of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens who share the belief that a vibrant public school system is essential to the social and economic well-being of our community. The Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic STEM, art, music and wellness programs that go beyond normal school funding at the 35 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District. Other programs include Activity Fee Scholarships and Perseverance Scholarships.

Learn more about the Foundation in our 2022-23 Annual Report at blpedfoundation.org/news/2022-2023-annual-report.

blpedfoundation.org