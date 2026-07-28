Education Foundation Receives $5,000 Grant to Support Classroom Enrichments

The Bend-LaPine Education Foundation announced a recent grant award from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation. The $5,000 award will help to fund the Foundation’s Classroom Enrichment projects.

“We are grateful to once again receive generous support from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation. Grants like this allow us to continue supporting teaching and learning in Bend-La Pine schools,” said Michele Emery, Education Foundation board president. “Last year, we funded 107 teacher requests, and this award helps us keep encouraging classroom innovation. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation and look forward to putting these resources directly into classrooms.”

The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a longstanding tradition of supporting its communities. In 1997, the Tribe formalized this commitment by creating a grantmaking foundation. The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the public in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties. Its primary areas of support include basic needs, abuse prevention and intervention, education, health and wellness, and community support.

Started in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit composed of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens who share the belief that a vibrant public school system is essential to the social and economic well-being of our community. The Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic, STEAM, CTE, art, music and wellness programs that go beyond normal school funding at the 33 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District. Other programs include Activity Fee Scholarships and Perseverance Scholarships.

blpedfoundation.org