Education Foundation Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting Impact in Community

For over 35 years the Bend La-Pine Education Foundation (BLPEF) has been enriching education in our community. Through the generosity of community-based and philanthropic fundraising, the Foundation invested over $196,000 into schools and students in the Bend La-Pine School District. Some highlights of the 2023-24 academic year:

Awarded 279 Activity Fee Scholarships for middle and high school students to participate in OSAA sanctioned sports and activities, thanks in part to Mt. Bachelor’s Ski for Schools program.

Raised over $50,000 at our 17th annual Trivia NIght event in partnership with Silver Moon

Awarded Classroom Grants in both fall and spring to 105 innovative STEM, Art, Music and Wellness programs at local schools.

Received a generous endowment to re-envision the Perseverance Scholarship Program and awarded eleven (11) students with a life changing opportunity to pursue higher education.

Updated our logo and website to reflect the mission, vision and values of the

“The foundation, originally born out of need, continues to be a vital support for our students, education and schools,” said Michele Emery, BLPDF Board president. “None of this would be possible without the continued generosity of our local community members, our volunteer Board of Directors, business leaders, foundation partners and individual donors and champions of public education.”

For more details on the 2023-24 annual report, please visit our website

About the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation:

Started in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit composed of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens who share the belief that a vibrant public school system is essential to the social and economic well-being of our community. The Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic STEM, art, music and wellness programs that go beyond normal school funding at the 35 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District. Other programs include Activity Fee Scholarships and Perseverance Scholarships.

blpedfoundation.org/annual-reports