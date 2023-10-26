Eighth Annual Largest Anti-Trafficking Awareness Event

(Photos courtesy of IN OUR BACKYARD)

Join local nonprofit IN OUR BACKYARD at Bend Tower Theater for our Eighth Annual Freedom Fundraiser, an evening filled with connection, hope, and of course FUN! This event will feature an auction, games, and raffle prizes. Entertainment and special guests include Nita Belles, Founder and President, and DJ Dave Clemens, radio show host for 105.7-KQAK.

Learn how IN OUR BACKYARD empowers communities to stop, prevent, and raise awareness of sex and labor trafficking in all 50 states! Last year it was the largest awareness event in Central Oregon. Hear from Inspiring Trafficking Survivor Speaker, Lilly Lawson, Dept. of Oregon Auxillary Member of the Year.

Executive Director Cheryl Csiky emphasizes, “We want to educate on what true realities of human trafficking look like and how to prevent it. Everyone can do something to take action.”

An estimated 49.6 million victims worldwide are trafficked, according to the International Labor Organization. Half are women and children. Learn how to prevent human trafficking in your community through programs like the Freedom Sticker program. Over 6,000 volunteers have joined the cause!

To purchase tickets, go to InOurBackyard.org. For information call 541-639-5008.

Known for posting Freedom Stickers in restrooms throughout the United States, IN OUR BACKYARD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Central Oregon that links arms in the fight against human trafficking. From prevention to restoration — IN OUR BACKYARD has collaborated with law enforcement, survivors, government officials, social service providers, medical professionals, businesses, schools, and faith communities as the key to creating a comprehensive, lasting change through education, mobilization, and partnerships.

