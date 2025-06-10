electrical training ALLIANCE Provides Electrical Workforce Development Programs Across Oregon with Support from Google.org

Yesterday, the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA) announced it is providing workforce training to electrical professionals and apprentices in Oregon, with $1 million in support from Google.org’s AI Opportunity Fund. The etA — an organization created by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) — will use the funds to integrate AI tools into its curriculum and boost the number of apprentices in Oregon. It will also provide apprentices with access to Google’s AI Essentials course to master AI skills. The initiative will create 1,500+ new electrician apprentices in Oregon over three years.

The funds will benefit five Oregon Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees managed by the IBEW and NECA.

As demand for electrical infrastructure construction increases across the U.S., etA’s program aims to increase the electrical workforce pipeline by approximately 70% within the next five years with Google.org’s support. This will bolster public and private efforts to address a shortage of electrical workers that may constrain America’s ability to build the infrastructure needed to support AI, advanced manufacturing and a shift to clean energy.

“This funding isn’t just about jobs, it’s about creating real pathways to stable, high-wage careers,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “By expanding access to apprenticeships and updating training with the tools today’s industry demands, we’re strengthening Oregon’s workforce and preparing for the future.”

“Google.org is proud to support the electrical training ALLIANCE in Oregon,” said Hector Mujica, head of Americas Philanthropy, Google.org. “Supporting the skilled trades is vital for powering Oregon’s future, as demand surges for electricians, data centers, and clean energy. Through funding the electrical training ALLIANCE, we’re supporting the etA to build a robust workforce that will strengthen Oregon’s economy and technical infrastructure for years to come.”

“Oregon’s ability to lead in clean energy and advanced technology depends on whether we have the skilled workforce to get the job done,” said Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner. “This program is a smart, timely investment that connects Oregonians with great careers and strengthens the pipeline of talent we need in every region of the state.”

“Google’s support will help the electrical training ALLIANCE provide the infrastructure needs of AI-driven data centers and clean energy projects now and in the future,” said IBEW Local 48’s Business Manager Garth Bachman. “These funds will help address the growing demand for skilled electricians in the United States and will enhance the technical skills of both journey level and apprentice electricians.”

“This commitment directly supports the needs of our NECA electrical contractor members, who are facing unprecedented demand for skilled labor,” said Todd Mustard, executive manager at the Oregon-Columbia Chapter, NECA. “By expanding apprenticeships and integrating AI training, we’re equipping our members with the talent they need to lead in clean energy, data infrastructure, and beyond — while growing a strong local workforce.”

Google.org’s funding for the electrical training ALLIANCE builds on its support of programs that aim to increase the capacity of the nation’s energy system to support the deployment of AI and help grow the American economy, create jobs, accelerate scientific advances and more. Earlier this month, Google released a new paper entitled Powering a New Era of American Innovation, which shares 15 policy opportunities to power a new era of American leadership. By unlocking advanced electricity resources and grid infrastructure, the US would enable all sources of electricity to contribute to a more reliable and affordable energy future greatly benefiting, and growing, the American economy.

For over a century, NECA-IBEW Local 48 has been instrumental in shaping the electrical landscape of Oregon and Southwest Washington. Together, NECA and IBEW Local 48 have built and powered our communities while prioritizing the workforce’s well-being. Today, they continue to drive innovation and foster a supportive work environment, leading to a resilient labor force.

