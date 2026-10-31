Elevate Your Marketing and Sales Skills Today with SCORE

Elevate your business acumen with SCORE’s upcoming local workshops, designed to provide actionable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs.

Building a Formal Business Plan

November 2 (Monday)

4-7pm PT

Free

Build a bulletproof business plan! Master your marketing, operations, and organizational structure while crafting powerful financial projections to secure outside funding in this intensive workshop.

Registration link: https://www.score.org/wa/washington-state/business-education/building-a-formal-business-plan-10-26-26/

What to Expect When Applying for a SBA Loan. Tips to Know Before You Apply.

November 3 (Tuesday)

12-1:30pm PT

Registration $10

This workshop will clarify the lending review process. Increase the likelihood of obtaining funding for your project by understanding what lenders look for when reviewing your application.

Registration link: https://www.score.org/ca/orange-county-hawaii/business-education/what-to-expect-when-applying-for-a-sba-loan-tips-to-know-before-you-apply-3/

Social Media Marketing Essentials For Business

November 5 (Thursday)

10-11:15am PT

Free

Stop feeling overwhelmed by social media! Learn to choose the right platforms, build a high-engagement content calendar, and master optimal posting schedules to grow your business fast.

Registration link: https://www.score.org/wa/washington-state/business-education/social-media-marketing-essentials-for-business-11-5-26/

QuickBooks Online Basics You Need to Know

November 6 (Friday)

9-12pm PT

Registration $10

Conquer your fear of bookkeeping and master QuickBooks Online—all while enjoying some bagels! Learn a step-by-step process to record sales, manage supplier payments, and run reports using real-time, hands-on practice files.

Registration link: https://www.score.org/wa/washington-state/business-education/quickbooks-online-basics-you-need-to-know-11-6-26/

SEO, Local & AI Search: Increase Your Visibility

November 6 (Friday)

10-11:30am PT

Registration $10

Practical Strategies, Live Demonstrations & Tools to Help Your Business Attract More Customers. Want more potential customers to discover your business through Google, local search, and AI-powered tools, but aren’t sure where to begin?

Registration link: https://www.score.org/ca/orange-county-hawaii/business-education/seo-local-ai-search-increase-your-visibility/

Financial Basics for New Small Businesses

November 12 (Thursday)

1-5pm PT

Free

Master your business finances before it’s too late! Learn to accurately project sales, manage operating expenses, calculate net income, and master cash flow forecasting in this live, interactive financial workshop.

Registration link: https://www.score.org/wa/washington-state/business-education/financial-basics-for-new-small-businesses-11-12-26/