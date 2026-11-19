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An injured person is generally eligible for non-economic damages when another party’s negligence caused an injury that led to pain, emotional distress, or reduced quality of life. Eligibility also depends on medical proof and on state rules, such as no-fault thresholds, damage caps, and shared-fault reductions. Meeting these conditions determines whether a claim can include more than medical bills and lost wages.

Non-economic damages cover losses that do not come with a receipt, such as physical pain, anxiety, and the loss of enjoyment of daily activities. To recover compensation for non-economic damages, an injured person must show that these losses are real and directly linked to the incident. Because no bill sets their value, documentation plays a central role.

What Determines Eligibility for Non-Economic Damages?

Several conditions usually need to be met before these damages are awarded.

Proof That Another Party Was at Fault

The claim must establish that someone else acted negligently or wrongfully. Without liability, no damages of any kind are available.

An Injury Caused by the Incident

The pain or emotional harm must stem from the accident, not from an unrelated or earlier condition. If a pre-existing condition was worsened, compensation may be available for the added harm.

Consistent Medical Documentation

Treatment records, diagnoses, and therapy notes help show the severity and duration of the injury. Long gaps in treatment can weaken a claim.

What Types of Non-Economic Damages Can Be Claimed?

Common categories include:

Physical pain and suffering

Emotional distress, anxiety, or depression

Loss of enjoyment of life

Scarring or disfigurement

Loss of companionship (loss of consortium) for a spouse

What State Laws Can Limit Non-Economic Damages?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, about a dozen states use no-fault auto insurance, which can restrict lawsuits for pain and suffering after car accidents. For example, New York Insurance Law § 5102(d) requires a “serious injury,” such as a fracture, significant disfigurement, or a permanent limitation. A 2026 amendment removed the category for temporary injuries that prevented daily activities for 90 of the first 180 days.

Some states also cap non-economic damages. A 2025 summary by the Center for Justice & Democracy found that nine states cap them in general injury cases, while 24 states cap them in medical malpractice cases. In addition, most states reduce damages by the injured person’s share of fault.

Pro Tip: Keep a daily journal describing pain levels, sleep problems, and missed activities, since it can support testimony about how the injury changed daily life.

What Should You Do to Protect a Claim for Non-Economic Damages?

A few early steps can strengthen eligibility.

Seek medical care promptly and follow all treatment plans.

Report emotional symptoms, not just physical ones, to your doctor.

Save photos showing injuries, scars, and recovery progress.

Ask family or coworkers to note changes in your behavior or abilities.

Learn whether your state has thresholds, caps, or fault rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you receive non-economic damages without physical injury?

Sometimes. Many states allow claims for emotional distress, but stricter rules often apply when no physical injury occurred.

How are non-economic damages calculated?

No fixed formula applies. Juries and insurers consider injury severity, recovery time, permanent effects, and the impact on daily life.

Key Takeaways

Eligibility for non-economic damages depends on proving fault, a related injury, and real non-financial harm.

Consistent medical records are key to proving pain and emotional distress.

No-fault states may require a serious injury before a pain and suffering lawsuit.

Some states cap non-economic damages, especially in medical malpractice cases.

An injured person’s share of fault can reduce the award.