Elizabeth Steiner Launches Campaign for Oregon State Treasurer

Yesterday, Oregon State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner released the following statement announcing her campaign for Oregon State Treasurer:

“As a family physician, a mom of 3, and one of Oregon’s chief budget writers, I have seen firsthand how investing in preventive care, saving for education, and balancing a budget can make all the difference for hard-working families,” said Steiner.

“In my medical practice, I have seen how the stress of financial insecurity can manifest in physical pain. From living paycheck to paycheck, having emergency car troubles, or paying unexpected bills, Oregonians are struggling. My goal as Treasurer is to build a stronger, healthier Oregon and help Oregonians move towards greater financial stability to prevent those stresses and help them live healthier lives.”

“I’m running for State Treasurer because I know there’s more we can do to help Oregonians save for their family’s financial goals, boost the financial health of our state, and invest in our shared priorities: healthcare, education, housing, jobs, and a secure retirement.”

If elected, Steiner would make history as the first woman ever elected Oregon State Treasurer.

Steiner enters the race with key endorsements from, former state Treasurer Randall Edwards, Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty, and several of her colleagues in the legislature:

“Elizabeth Steiner’s background as the state’s chief budget writer and her commitment to improving financial security for all Oregonians make her an ideal candidate for State Treasurer,” said former State Treasurer Randall Edwards.

Speaker Dan Rayfield said, “Having worked closely with Sen. Steiner on budget issues for many years, I know she has the expertise necessary to be Oregon’s Treasurer.”

“Elizabeth has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the financial future of rural Oregonians. That’s why I’m joining folks across Oregon in supporting her campaign for State Treasurer,” said Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty.

About Sen. Steiner:

As one of Oregon’s chief budget writers, Steiner led the effort to invest billions of dollars in the services Oregonians depend on. Those dollars will help increase the housing supply, improve access to healthcare, make our roads and bridges safer, protect communities from wildfires, support workers and Oregon’s homegrown industries, and boost opportunity for every Oregon kid – from investments in childcare and early learning to community colleges and job training programs. At the same time, Steiner helped our reserves grow by not overspending.

In the State Senate, Steiner always stands with working families, voting to raise Oregon’s minimum wage and sponsoring the law to strengthen Oregon’s equal pay protections. And Steiner has held the line against attacks on our most fundamental rights including protecting access to reproductive healthcare and public education.

Although raised in Massachusetts, Steiner knew Oregon was home as soon as she moved here in 1991. She lives in Northwest Portland and has three adult children; her youngest just moved back home to Portland after being away for school for the past five years and now works in the tech industry, her middle child is a freelance writer and lives in SW Portland, and her eldest has returned to school at PSU and lives in NW Portland. Steiner is extremely grateful to have all three of her kids close by.

elizabethfororegon.com