Elk Lake Resort & Marina in Bend Sells After Five Years

(Photo courtesy of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc.)

Brian Fratzke, CCIM, Principal/Founder of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc. was the Exclusive Listing Broker and represented the Sellers, Pat and Wendy Prieve who have owned the resort area since 2013 but wanted to retire.

Elk Lake Resort & Marina has been a popular destination on Cascade Lakes Highway offering camping, overnight cabins, water sports, boating, water skiing, sailing and dining -even snowmobiling and backcountry skiing in the winter part of many Central Oregonians memories.

Elk Lake Resort, a woodsy camping, dining and recreation playground, has been sold after being on the market for nearly five years. “It was a challenge to find a buyer who planned to own and operate the resort and go through the due diligence of this very unique property including the United States Forest Service (USFS), permits, infrastructure and all the nuances of this specialty resort property,” Fratzke stated.

The buyers, operating under the name of Elk Lake Resort LLC, are a group that have deep roots in Central Oregon and want to keep those memories alive plan to invest and preserve the natural beauty of Elk Lake with improving facilities, infrastructure, sewer system, waste management improvements, cabin upgrades also adding technology and more amenities. “Elk Lake Resort has found new owners that want to build on the traditions of the past and provide the path for the future,” Fratzke continued. “It was a complicated process to find that perfect buyer that understood they were only purchasing the “use” of the property and not the land which like Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort operates under a special user permit with Deschutes National Forest. It takes a tremendous amount of work and dedication to operate the resort.”

The resort will re-open in later May and we can be assured that the much-loved Central Oregon resort will be better than ever.

Source: 4/23/2025 Fratzke Commercial

