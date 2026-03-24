Elk Vintage to Open Vintage Boutique in Old Mill District’s Little Red Shed

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

A new vintage clothing shop is planning to bring fresh energy to one of the Old Mill District’s oldest spaces.

Elk Vintage, a locally owned boutique curated by Bend residents Jeni Gallacher and Andria Hattenhauer, will open its first brick-and-mortar store this spring inside the Little Red Shed. The “shed” is a 400-square-foot building on the south end of the district near City Home that dates to the early days of the Brooks-Scanlon mill and once housed fire hose equipment.

For Gallacher and Hattenhauer, this setting feels like a natural fit.

“We had seen the Red Shed before and thought, ‘That would be the perfect spot,’” said Hattenhauer. “It’s the right size for what we want to do, and the fact that the building itself has history makes it even more special.”

Elk Vintage grew from a shared passion for sourcing and selling one-of-a-kind vintage clothing. The two began hosting pop-ups and participating in local markets across Central Oregon, including Gathered Wares, Consignment Collective, Dogwood at the Pine Shed, and at events in Camp Sherman.

“At first, it was just, ‘We have a lot of cool stuff,’” Gallacher said. “Then it turned into, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a store?’”

The shop will feature a curated mix of vintage clothing, accessories, and small home goods, each piece carefully sourced from across Oregon, online, or during buying trips to other regions of the country.

Gallacher’s aesthetic leans toward vintage T-shirts, denim, and rock-n-roll edge, while Hattenhauer brings a more classic perspective with sweaters and timeliness pieces. Together, they aim to create a collection that feels personal and eclectic.

“All of our pieces are one of a kind,” Gallacher said. “You’re not going to walk in and find something everyone else is wearing.”

The store will emphasis quality and care, with each item washed, steamed, and prepared before it hits the rack.

For the Old Mill District, Elk Vintage introduces a new retail category within one of its most distinctive spaces.

“It’s going to be a fun, funky addition,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “The Little Red Shed is the oldest building we have, and it’s exciting to see it used in a way that really leans into its history. And Elk Vintage brings something different — that treasure-hunt experience where you never know what you’re going to find.”

Elk Vintage is scheduled to open May 1, during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk celebration, with a grand opening planned from 3 to 6 p.m. The shop will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with new inventory arriving weekly.

“We love the idea that a vintage piece finds you,” Hattenhauer said. “That’s what we want people to feel when they walk in.”

Instagram: @elk_vintage_bend