Ellie Bartlett JR Racers Brings Youth Adaptive Ski Racing to Mt. Bachelor

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Ellie Bartlett Junior Racers brings youth adaptive skiing to Mt. Bachelor this season through programming offered by Oregon Adaptive Sports.

Ellie Bartlett Junior Racers is a youth adaptive alpine event designed as a low-barrier entry point for young athletes with disabilities. The event prioritizes access to time on snow, allowing participants to ski in a supported environment that encourages exploration, repetition, and participation without a formal or competitive structure.

The event is typically held annually at Hoodoo Ski Area, but has been relocated to Mt. Bachelor this year due to snow conditions. The temporary move allows the event to proceed while maintaining appropriate safety and on-snow conditions for participants.

The event is held in memory of Ellie Bartlett, an integral member of the Oregon Adaptive Sports community who played a key role in recruiting and organizing University of Oregon volunteers to support OAS programs, and is supported by the Ellie Bartlett Memorial Fund.

Ellie Bartlett Junior Racers is part of Oregon Adaptive Sports’ youth programming, which provides adaptive outdoor recreation opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities across Central Oregon throughout the year.

oregonadaptivesports.org/sport/ellie-bartlett-jr-racers