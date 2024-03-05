Employees Choose Work-Life Balance Over the Corporate Ladder

American and Canadian workers’ priorities have shifted from pursuing climbing the corporate ladder to work-life balance. Most hiring decision-makers agree that rising through the ranks is the best way for employees to achieve success, but the majority of job seekers are uninterested in climbing the corporate ladder, according to an Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey. Hiring decision-makers and job seekers largely agree that employees who have no desire to advance are looked upon negatively at their company.

Climbing the corporate ladder has pros and cons and may come at the cost of work-life balance and flexibility. Companies must balance job seekers’ desires to prioritize their personal lives while identifying, training, and promoting employees with leadership potential who desire to rise through the ranks.

Tips for Emerging Leaders: Employee Development

Successfully leading a team can be one of the most rewarding aspects of a professional’s career. However, addressing a diverse group effectively can be difficult for new leaders.

There are a plethora of leadership arrows professionals must carry in their quivers to be successful, including employee development.

3 Mistakes Mentors Make and How to Avoid Them

Mentorship can be a wonderful experience, but it isn’t immune to challenges or difficulties. When you’re the mentor, there are key behaviors that you want to avoid to help the relationship with your mentee progress and ultimately succeed. Evaluate yourself to check for these common mistakes mentors make and put in the work to avoid their negative consequences.

Free Webinar — ExpressTalks: Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead

Take a deep dive into Job Insights, a report that provides accurate and timely employment forecasts for business leaders, with experts from The Harris Poll and Express Employment Professionals. The free webinar will broadcast via Zoom on Tuesday, March 26, at 11:30am CST.

Express Achieves 2024 Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award

Express Employment Professionals is privileged to have served local communities for more than 40 years. In 2024, Express received the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award for its excellent client service, based entirely on ratings provided by clients. This distinction wouldn’t be possible without clients’ trust in Express as an industry expert and staffing leader.

