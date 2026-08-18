Employers Are Hiring, but Filling Roles Is Difficult

Unemployment Rate

4.1%

Nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 23,000 jobs and the unemployment rate changed little from 4.2% in July. Healthcare employment continued to trend upward; government and retail trade declined.

The labor force participation rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 61.4%. Average hourly earnings were changed little to $37.62, and the average workweek was unchanged at 34.3 hours.

According to the American Staffing Association, temporary help employment was 1.58% of total nonfarm employment in July.

Major Industry Employment

Notable Gains and Losses

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +22,600

Construction: +22,000

Transportation and Warehousing: +9,700

Manufacturing: +5,000

Financial Activities: -14,000

Retail Trade: -19,400

Leisure and Hospitality: -40,000

Government: -53,000

Monthly revisions may occur due to additional reports received since the latest published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors. For more information, visit BLS.gov.

Workforce and Economic News

Layoffs Fall to the Lowest Level Since the U.S. Put Men on the Moon. Here’s What that Says About the Economy

U.S. layoffs have fallen to their lowest level since 1969, highlighting a labor market where employers are holding on to workers as the economy continues to expand and sales remain strong. While hiring has improved compared to last year, employers remain cautious about adding staff, creating a labor market that favors retention over rapid workforce growth.

U.S. Workers’ Share of National Income Falls to a New Low

Amid the AI boom, U.S. workers’ share of national income has fallen to a record low, highlighting a shift in economic gains away from labor and toward capital. Labor’s bargaining power has weakened significantly in recent years, underscoring concerns that workers aren’t fully benefiting from the investments and productivity gains associated with AI.

How AI is Changing the Job Market, Hiring, and Career Options

As AI reshapes how work gets done, some organizations are rethinking traditional job titles and career ladders in favor of structures built around skills and capabilities rather than hierarchy, reflecting the growing need for flexibility as automation changes job responsibilities. The takeaway for leaders is to focus hiring, workforce planning, and career development on the skills employees bring and the work they perform, rather than relying solely on traditional job titles.

America Employed

Express Survey Finds AI’s Real Workplace Debate Is No Longer Whether to Use It—It’s Where to Stop

Finding a job feels difficult for many Americans actively looking for work, according to a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey, especially when the right role must match their qualifications, pay needs, and long-term goals.

Forty-one percent of U.S. job seekers say they are actively looking for a new job, with 82% focused on full-time positions. Both figures are unchanged from the fall of 2025. Still, more than half of job seekers (54%) say it will be difficult to find a job in the next six months.

Employers Plan to Hire in Second Half of 2025, but Nearly Half Can’t Fill Open Roles

Employers are heading into the second half of 2026 with plans to hire, but many are still struggling to find the workers they need.

A new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey found 84% of U.S. hiring managers feel positive about their company’s hiring outlook for the remainder of 2026, nearly unchanged from 85% in the fall of 2025. Employers most commonly describe their outlook as optimistic (54%), confident (52%), and hopeful (49%). That positivity is translating into hiring plans, though at a slightly slower pace: 60% say their company plans to increase the number of employees, down from 66% in the fall of 2025. Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say their company plans to make significant increases.

expresspros.com