Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were little changed across Central Oregon with marginal declines in October.

Bend MSA (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties): The Bend MSA’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in October, unchanged from September’s rate.

The Bend MSA’s employment gains were larger than normal this October; total nonfarm employment was up by 10 jobs during the month, when an employment decrease of 30 jobs would be expected. As a result, seasonally adjusted employment was up by 40 jobs between September and October, led by public-sector growth.

Public-sector employment increased by 500 jobs, driven by a seasonal increase in local government (+550). In contrast, federal government was down 40 jobs while state government was down 10. Private-sector employment fell by 490 jobs (-0.5%) over the month, with the largest declines concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-490 jobs) and mining, logging, and construction (-140 jobs). Smaller losses appeared in financial activities (-40 jobs) and other services (-10 jobs). Private-sector gains were strongest in trade, transportation, and utilities (+130 jobs) with all gains taking place in retail trade (+140 jobs). Smaller private gains were seen in private education and health services (+50 jobs) and professional and business services (+10 jobs).

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in the Bend MSA declined by 290 jobs over the year. While an increase of 1,730 jobs was anticipated, total nonfarm employment instead increased by 1,440 jobs (+1.3%) on an unadjusted basis over the year, falling short of expectations and resulting in our seasonally adjusted number. The private sector experienced a net gain of 780 jobs (+0.8%), with the largest gains seen in leisure and hospitality (+950 jobs), private education and health services (+330 jobs), and manufacturing (+250 jobs). Smaller gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (+60 jobs) and other services (+10 jobs). Private-sector losses were concentrated in professional and business services (-530 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (-240 jobs); financial activities (-40 jobs); and information (-10 jobs). Public-sector employment increased by 660 jobs, primarily driven by local government (+480 jobs), with smaller gains in both federal (+140 jobs) and state (+40 jobs) government.

Crook County: Crook County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went from a revised rate of 5.8% in September to 5.7% in October.

Employment losses came in slightly larger than typical for October. Total nonfarm employment fell by 10 jobs (-0.1%), compared with an expected increase of around 20 jobs. As a result, seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 30 jobs (-0.4%) from September to October.

Public-sector employment was unchanged over the month. Private-sector employment declined by 10 jobs, with losses occurring in leisure and hospitality (-30), construction (-10), and professional and business services (-10 jobs). Private gains were not as large and occurred in private education and health services (+20 jobs), financial activities (+10 jobs), and manufacturing (+10 jobs).

Crook County’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 210 jobs (-2.9%) over the past year; total nonfarm employment shed 220 jobs when a decline of 10 jobs was expected. Private-sector losses were concentrated in construction (-160 jobs) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-110 jobs). Additional smaller losses occurred in information (-40 jobs); other services (-40 jobs); private education and health services (-30 jobs); and mining and logging (-10 jobs). Private-sector gains were not as large and seen in leisure and hospitality (+50); manufacturing (+30 jobs); financial activities (+20 jobs); and professional and business services (+10 jobs). Public employment increased by 60 jobs year over year, with local government down 20 jobs and federal government up 80 jobs.

Deschutes County: Deschutes County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point in October and is now 4.6%.

Employment gains were stronger than normal in October. Total nonfarm employment rose by 80 jobs (+0.1%), opposite the usual September decrease of about 30 jobs. As a result, seasonally adjusted employment increased by 110 jobs between September and October.

The public sector was responsible for most of the month’s gains (+520 jobs), driven by a 580-job seasonal increase in local government education. Both state (-10 jobs) and federal government (-40 jobs) lost jobs over the month. On the private side, employment declined by 440 jobs, with leisure and hospitality posting the largest losses (-420 jobs), followed by mining, logging, and construction (-160 jobs) with a smaller pullback in financial activities (-40 jobs) and other services (-10 jobs). Private gains were strongest in trade, transportation, and utilities (+130 jobs) with all gains taking place in retail trade (+140 jobs). Additional gains were seen in private education and health services (+30 jobs) and professional and business services (+30 jobs).

Deschutes County gained 200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs (+0.2%) over the year. Total nonfarm employment grew by 1,710 jobs (+1.8%) on an unadjusted basis, compared with an anticipated gain of 1,510 jobs, beating expectations. Private-sector employment gained 1,100 jobs (+1.3%), with the largest gains registered in leisure and hospitality (+950 jobs); private education and health services (+340 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+270 jobs); and manufacturing (+180 jobs). Smaller gains occurred in information (+20 jobs) and other services (+20 jobs). Private-sector losses were concentrated in professional and business services (-550 jobs); financial activities (-80 jobs); and mining, logging, and construction (-50 jobs). Public-sector employment increased by 610 jobs, primarily driven by local government (+520 jobs), with smaller gains in both federal (+70 jobs) and state (+20 jobs) government.

Jefferson County: Jefferson County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from a revised rate of 5.4% in September to 5.3% in October.

Employment declines were stronger than normal in October. Total nonfarm employment decreased by 90 jobs (-1.3%), when a decline of 50 jobs would be expected. As a result, seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 40 jobs (-0.6%) in October.

Total private employment was down 70 jobs with the largest losses seen in leisure and hospitality (-40 jobs). Additional but smaller losses were also seen in retail trade (-10 jobs); professional and business services (-10 jobs); private education and health services (-10 jobs); and other services (-10 jobs).

Private gains were minimal and occurred in construction (+10 jobs). Government employment was down 20 jobs with the only movement happening at the local level (-20 jobs).

Over the year, Jefferson County shed 60 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs (-0.9%). Losses were registered in leisure and hospitality (-50 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-40 jobs); government (-30 jobs); and professional and business services (-20 jobs). Gains were smaller and seen in manufacturing (+40 jobs); other services (+20 jobs); financial activities (+10 jobs); and construction (+10 jobs).