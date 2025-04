Equip yourself and your team with the tools and inspiration they need to drive your business’s continued success.

Join us in downtown Bend for the Eighth Annual ET Summit—an event designed to inspire, educate, and connect business leaders and their teams.

BEND ET SUMMIT

April 24 | 12:30-6:30pm

Downtown Bend

$95 for Members | $110 for Non-Members

FREE to Passport Holders

Learn More

bendchamber.org