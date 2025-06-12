Empowering Remote Regions

(Richesin Engineering Team | Photo courtesy of Richesin Engineering)

Richesin Engineering opened for business in Central Oregon in October 2022. The multidisciplinary engineering firm is dedicated to delivering advanced telecommunications solutions. With over 70 years of combined experience, the company specializes in the design, deployment and support of broadband networks — particularly in challenging and remote environments across Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii.

“At Richesin Engineering, we don’t just engineer systems — we empower communities with reliable connectivity where it matters most. Our team thrives on solving complex challenges with precision, innovation and purpose,” says Josh Richesin, co-owner and CTO.

The company offers comprehensive services including network design, RF engineering, cell tower work and audits, VoIP solutions and FreeBSD system architecture. Its team is known for deploying custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of ISPs, tribal governments, utilities and enterprises operating in rugged terrain or underserved regions.

Richesin Engineering’s mission is rooted in expanding connectivity and bridging digital divides. Their work includes building point-to-point microwave links, deploying fiber and wireless hybrid networks and installing modern switching and routing equipment. The company also provides expert consulting, project management and on-site technical training to ensure long-term success for its partners.

Whether building the first broadband links to a rural village in Alaska or upgrading urban infrastructure for enterprise clients, Richesin Engineering combines technical excellence with hands-on field expertise. The firm is especially respected for its emphasis on safety, reliability and empowering local communities through improved communications infrastructure.

Currently, Richesin is expanding two-way radio coverage in Central Oregon using top-of-the-line, industry-leading equipment and systems. The firm also assists businesses with security surveillance systems and access control solutions.

With a focus on open-source platforms and scalable architecture, Richesin Engineering continues to lead in crafting resilient network systems that meet modern demands.

richesinengineering.com