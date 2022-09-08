Endless Summer Nights Tickets are on Sale Now

(Endless Summer Nights 2018 Cycle Pub race | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

After a two-year hiatus, Heart of Oregon Corps is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for Endless Summer Nights! Hosted by R&H Construction and sponsored by Mike’s Fence Center, this family-friendly fundraising event is packed full of fun activities, games and local food. The event will take place at Seventh Mountain Resort on Saturday, September 17 from 2-6pm. Activities include Cycle Pub races, cornhole free play, a kid’s zone and a raffle drawing. Tickets cost $25 and include food and beverage vouchers redeemable at any of the awesome vendors present. Bring the whole family, children 12 and under are free!

This fundraising event benefits Heart of Oregon Corps’ mission to empower youth and young adults through employment, job training, education and service to Central Oregon communities. Through the work, earn, learn model of Heart of Oregon’s six programs, they provide vocational training and continuing education to over 250 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 each year.

“R&H is thrilled to work with our partners and friends at Heart of Oregon Corps to bring Endless Summer Nights back this year,” said Gary North, R&H Construction Central Oregon vice president. “Gathering to enjoy an afternoon of family fun while giving back to our community is what this event is all about. We are excited to come together and raise funds to support Heart of Oregon’s programming that is providing opportunities for local youth to make positive contributions in our community.”

The event will include a raffle with various amazing prizes such as a Sunriver Resort stay, a round of golf at Pronghorn, family ice skating at Seventh Mountain, a Big Eddy private rafting trip and a 22/23 season pass to Mt. Bachelor! To see what the fun is all about, watch the highlight reel from 2018 here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heartoforegon.ejoinme.org/tickets. Hope to see you there!

