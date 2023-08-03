Endless Summer Nights Tickets on Sale ~ Seeking Sponsorship

(Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Endless Summer Nights Tickets are on Sale NOW!

Heart of Oregon Corps is thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for Endless Summer Nights! Hosted by R&H Construction and sponsored by Mike’s Fence Center, this family-friendly fundraising event is packed full of fun activities, games, and local food. The event will take place at Bend Park and Float on Saturday, September 16 from 3-6:30pm. Activities include corporate Cycle Pub races, cornhole free play, a kid’s zone with bounce houses and face painting, bingo, raffle prizes, and more! Tickets cost $25 and include food and beverage vouchers redeemable at any of the awesome vendors present. Bring the whole family, children 12 and under are free!

This fundraising event benefits Heart of Oregon Corps’ mission to empower youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. Through the work, earn, learn model of Heart of Oregon’s six programs, they provide vocational training and continuing education to over 200 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 each year.

“R&H is thrilled to work with our partners and friends at Heart of Oregon Corps to bring Endless Summer Nights back this year,” said Gary North, R&H Construction Central Oregon vice president. “Gathering to enjoy an afternoon of family fun while giving back to our community is what this event is all about. We are excited to come together and raise funds to support Heart of Oregon’s programming that is providing opportunities for local youth to make positive contributions in our community.”

The event will feature exciting bingo games and a raffle with the chance to win some incredible prizes while supporting a great cause. To see what the fun is all about, watch the highlight reel from last year here. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heartoforegon.ejoinme.org/EndlessSummerNights.

Heart of Oregon Corps is extending an invitation to businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries to join them as sponsors for this remarkable event. Sponsors will not only gain valuable visibility and exposure but also play a crucial role in transforming the lives of young adults in Central Oregon. Sponsorship opportunities range from $500-$3,000 and include a various number of tickets and recognition packages at the renowned event. Gold-level sponsors have the exclusive opportunity to race with their team in the Cycle Pub races.

Endless Summer Nights Sponsorships

Heart of Oregon Corps encourages interested sponsors to visit their website at heartoforegon.org/sponsorship or contact Leanna Williams at leanna.williams@heartoforegon.org for more information on sponsorship packages. Don’t let your company miss out on the many benefits of sponsorship. Secure your sponsorship today and benefit the next generation of youth at Heart of Oregon Corps.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. Youth and young adults transform their own lives while improving their communities. All HOC programs apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to develop their leadership. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today—and they are accepting youth applications now!

About R&H Construction:

R&H Construction builds projects that define the Northwest’s identity and push the imagination of what’s possible in commercial construction – projects built to last and crafted with the highest level of integrity. With offices in both Bend and Portland, Oregon, R&H is committed to providing an exceptional building experience for clients, industry partners and employees.

heartoforegon.org • rhconst.com