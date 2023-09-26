Energy Conference Showcases an Incentive Jackpot for Electrification

Whether you rent, own a home, or commercial building, cash and tax credits are coming your way from government incentives. So much! It’s hard to keep track. Businesses and government will learn how to qualify for grants and tax credits. Learn from 25+ experts how to put your project together, with or without partners Don’t be left out of the funding stream to electrify for cost savings and health. Solar and storage, efficiency, electric vehicle charging for home and fleet, home heating and/or cooling are among your many options. Governments and commercial building owners will have valuable content to help you reduce costs and reach sustainability goals. Don’t be left behind as the country electrifies. October 4, Bend Central Oregon Community College. The day-long event is hosted by 350 Deschutes, a nonprofit that focuses on a Just Transition for all people to a clean low carbon economy. Register at GoCleanEnergy.org. $70. $75 same day registration.

Builder-developers also learn from experts about new incentives for greener buildings. A new collaboration, SB4, will set the stage and present options for governments to incentivize more green building. Solaire Homebuilders, Rooted Homes and Glumac will present on the shortest path to net zero. With so much happening, it’s easy to be left behind. Discover the projects that will save you money on energy, improve your health, and improve your property value, all while helping the planet.

Local governments learn options for clean energy programs, including solar, storage, and EV Charging. Commercial building owners learn about the game-changing CPACE and how to get energy projects to pencil by lowering costs. Discover options to convert your building to an alternative use.

Businesses, nonprofits, and governments also qualify for rebates for EV Charging. Learn how to plan for an EV fleet, or how to get charging for your home. Even if you don’t want to invest in EV charging, you could volunteer to be one of the many sites where it is installed. Oregon has plans to put EV Charging every 50 miles on high traffic roads.

Keynote speakers at start and end of day feature an outstanding roster of thought leaders. They include Erica Fleishman, PhD, Director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, Representative Emerson Levy, and Jennifer Hill-Hart, Oregon Citizen’s Utility Board.

To support this community event, the City of Bend, a top tier sponsor, is joined by Pace Loan Group, Washington Trust, Beneficial State Bank, Energy Trust of Oregon, Pacific Power, Greensavers, Earthlight Technologies, Vocal Booth, Midstate Electric, SunRiver Brewing, Shasta Power, Central Electric Cooperative, Cascade Financial Strategies, Perennial Building, Roost Development, SunWest Builders, Set in Motion Marketing, Mountain Burger, Mt. Bachelor (Powdr) and Republic Services.

WHEN: October 4, 2023 8:30- 4:30 pm, followed by social hour

30 Speakers

2 Tracks for Government, Commercial, Business & Individuals

Host: 350Deschutes, a nonprofit organization working on a just transition for all people to a clean low carbon economy.

Tickets are $70, $75 Day of Event.

A limited number of FREE tickets are available through sponsors.

REGISTER at GoCleanEnergy.org.

