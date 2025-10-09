Engage with Indigenous Voices This Fall

Indigenous Speakers Series
Join us for two inspiring events
Engage with and gain insight into Indigenous perspectives during the Fall 2025 Indigenous Speakers Series.
Bringing the Past Forward: Wetxuwíitin Collection QR Code Project
Friday, October 24 at High Desert Museum
6:30-7:30pm, doors open 6pm
$5-$20, Members get 20% off
FREE for Tribal members
Harry Slickpoo Jr., a renowned Nez Perce language expert, storyteller and educator, is passionate about revitalizing the nimiipuutimpt (Nez Perce) language. He teaches young and old, shares stories of Nez Perce lifeways online and in the classroom and catalogs the cultural importance of Native languages.
On Friday, October 24, hear from Slickpoo about the cutting-edge collaboration of technology and community leadership that shows how tradition and innovation work together.
Get Tickets
Beautiful Strengths of Indigenous Communities
Sunday, November 2 at Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC
1-2:30pm
$5-$15, FREE for Tribal members
Dr. Michelle Jacob (Yakama) emphasizes that understanding Indigenous history must go hand in hand with celebrating the vibrant contributions of Native peoples today. Rooted in Yakama traditions and the wisdom of Elders, her talk will highlight the resilience and brilliance of Indigenous communities while offering a message of hope, love and collective strength to inspire a more connected and compassionate world.