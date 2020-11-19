Engel & Völkers Continues Americas Expansion With Entrance into Bend  

(Sam Real | Photo Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Engel & Völkers has announced the opening of its newest real estate shop location in Bend, led by license partners Paul Benson and Sam Real. Benson is the current license partner and owner of 32 Engel & Völkers shop locations in Utah, California, Arizona, Nevada and now, Oregon. Real has more than 12 years of real estate experience, the last eight of which he spent leading a successful team of 20 agents as part of the Sam Real Team at Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills, under the leadership of Benson, a license partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills. While there, Real grew his average annual sales volume from $70 million to more than $137 million dollars in 2020. Benson and Real now bring their collective expertise to the Bend real estate market, where the newly established Engel & Völkers Bend will service home buyers and sellers in the markets of Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Madras, Sunriver, Tumalo, Prineville and Black Butte.

“An influx of residents moving to this unique and beautiful city has caused a massive boom in the real estate market,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “In fact, Bend is the third-fastest growing secondary city in the U.S. Given both Paul’s and Sam’s collective real estate acumen, penchant for delivering top-notch client experiences and proven track records of success, I couldn’t think of two better leaders to oversee the opening and growth of the brand’s second shop location in the great state of Oregon.”

To facilitate the business here, Real recently relocated to Bend. “I have already moved to Bend full time. I have a team in L.A. that is managing my business there, as my primary focus at this time is building the Engel & Völkers shop here,” he said.

Though there are already many real estate companies in Central Oregon, Real said the team at Engel & Völkers believes in providing luxury service to all clients no matter the price point. “For the majority of people, a home purchase is the most important investment they will ever make. We pride ourselves on making sure those people have an enjoyable experience while making a sound investment in their future.”

While Engel & Völkers has an acute focus on the local community and clients, Real said the team has had a large amount of referral business out of state from the Engel & Völkers network, which has been a wonderful benefit of the brand.

“With the growth that Bend has experienced over the past decade, the decision to open a shop here was a natural progression in Engel & Völkers’ expansion across the Americas,” added Benson. “Our focus consistently remains on delivering personalized client service with unmatched expertise and attention to detail, backed by the best marketing, branding and technology tools. Having witnessed his success in California first-hand, I know that Sam is just the real estate professional to lead Engel & Völkers’ presence in Central Oregon.”

Engel & Völkers Bend is located in the heart of downtown, across from the historic Tower Theater on Wall Street. “Bend’s recent growth and wealth of opportunity make it the perfect time to introduce Engel & Völkers’ fresh approach to modern luxury to the area real estate market,” said Real. “I am an ardent believer in the power of the Engel & Völkers brand, having led a successful team in Beverly Hills for nearly a decade. Furthermore, I am well-versed in using the network’s tools and global reach to help my clients to achieve their dream homes. I look forward to introducing Bend’s residents and real estate professionals to the market expertise, white-glove service and bespoke experience that is completely unique to Engel & Völkers.”

Real said the Bend shop is currently under construction, and will be finished by the end of 2020. “Due to the current condition with COVID-19, we will hold our grand opening in the beginning of the spring or summer of 2021.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of more than 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit bend.evrealestate.com.

