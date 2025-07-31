Engel & Völkers Establishes Presence in Sisters

((L-R) Marcel Dolak and Michelle Rea)

Engel & Völkers today announced its newest shop in Sisters. Leading the venture are license partners Marcel Dolak and Michelle Rea, who also co-own Engel & Völkers Bend, and collectively bring more than four decades of real estate experience in Central Oregon and reciprocal markets. Dolak also independently owns and leads Engel & Völkers’ Kirkland and North Cascades Cle Elum shop in Washington, and is a partner in the Palm Desert, California, shop.

“Sisters is a natural next step for our growing footprint across the Pacific Northwest,” said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Marcel and Michelle have built an impressive business rooted in the collaboration that defines the Engel & Völkers network. As a recognized Land and Ranch real estate specialist and private office advisor (Dolak), and as members of the Engel & Völkers Development Services group (Dolak & Rea), they are uniquely able to service the distinct needs of home buyers and sellers in the region, as well as its complementary and feeder markets.”

Engel & Völkers Sisters will be located at 101 W Main Ave., serving the markets of Sisters, Camp Sherman, Black Butte, Tumalo and Redmond. Attracting residents from all walks of life, Sisters is known for the wellness and outdoor lifestyles that characterize Central Oregon. The area offers premier skiing and snowboarding, golfing, fly fishing, biking, hiking and horseback riding, while also offering daily flights from the nearby Redmond Airport to Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and other metropolitan areas.

“We pride ourselves in creating lifetime relationships with clients and providing luxury real estate service at the top of the market and at various price points,” said Rea. “Since its establishment in 2020, our Bend shop has grown to over 30 real estate advisors. Simultaneously, Sisters’ housing market has experienced substantial growth driven largely by new subdivision construction. Based on our relationships with builders and within the community, it became clear that a dedicated location in Sisters will be important to serve an increasing demand and further create a seamless and interconnected real estate experience for our clients throughout the Central Oregon region.”

“With an ownership stake in five Engel & Völkers shop locations on the West Coast, I have witnessed firsthand the power of the network,” added Dolak. “We operate independently on the local level to bring each community we serve a local and intimate experience, but with the resources and connections of a global brand with over 1,000 locations worldwide. The ability to connect clients up and down the coast through our West Coast collective of shops with area real estate experts and quality listings, from California to Central Oregon and Washington, to Canada, has been invaluable to our growth. We strive to create a curated real estate experience for each of our clients, and to do so with integrity, professionalism and passion.”

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. The Engel & Völkers Network currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its network of advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

