Enjoy Evening Hours at the Museum with the December Return of Winter Nights

Days are shorter, and the air is colder … winter is coming! Experience the warmth of the High Desert Museum every Thursday in December during Winter Nights — a special time of extended evening hours, engaging exhibitions, discounted rates and festive activities for all.

This year’s Winter Nights features:

December 5: Welcome to Winter — Ease into the first Winter Nights event of the season dressed in your ugliest sweater or wackiest hat! Visitors can learn how to print their own wrapping paper and enjoy a festive photo booth. Local food and beverage vendors will provide tasty samples, and dinner or a treat will be available in the Rimrock Café. Silver Sage Trading will feature holiday deals and complimentary gift wrapping. And everyone’s favorites–cookie decorating and storytelling–will happen all evening long.

Flannel is the fabric of the season! Don your grungiest flannel as you scout out our new Blood, Sweat & Flannel exhibition after hours. Create your own flannel art. Regional food and beverage samplings, cookie decorating and storytelling will delight adults and children alike. Silver Sage Trading — with holiday deals and gift wrapping — and the Rimrock Café will also be open throughout the evening. December 19: Paws and Paint — Attention animal lovers! Hightail it to the Museum after dark for a look at our new exhibition Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker. Visit with Hilary (in-person) to learn more about her art! Plus express yourself with watercolor painting, decorate cookies, sample food and beverages and more. Animal-themed outfits are highly encouraged.

Attention animal lovers! Hightail it to the Museum after dark for a look at our new exhibition Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker. Visit with Hilary (in-person) to learn more about her art! Plus express yourself with watercolor painting, decorate cookies, sample food and beverages and more. Animal-themed outfits are highly encouraged. December 28: By the Fireside — This is your ticket to get the entire family out of the house in their pajamas! Take family pajama portraits in our photo booth, enjoy story time with your kiddos, design your own lighted lantern, decorate holiday cookies, savor food and beverage tastings from regional craft vendors and more.

All interior exhibitions are open for Winter Nights. This includes Sensing Sasquatch, which shares the works and stories of five Indigenous artists around this “non-human other” who is often considered a Pacific Northwest pop culture icon. Catch this exhibition in its last month — it’s open through January 12, 2025.

In Rick Bartow: Animal Kinship, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, visitors can experience works from one of Oregon’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Bartow (Wiyot, d. 2016) created two-dimensional and sculptural works that draw from Indigenous stories as well as his interest in nature and wildlife. It’s open through February 9, 2025.

Winter Nights visitors can also explore the new original exhibit Blood, Sweat & Flannel, which opened on November 2 and will be on display through June 29, 2025. This exhibition invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel — a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region. From logging to grunge, the exhibit travels through time. It also includes audio.

And on Saturday, December 7, the Museum will open the new exhibition Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker. The Los Angeles-based artist creates vibrant paintings that juxtapose wildlife in urban settings. The exhibition will be open through April 6, 2025.

Admission for Winter Nights for adults is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. During Winter Nights, it’s always $6 for ages 3-12. Ages 2 and under — and Museum members — are free.

Visitors who arrive earlier in the day may stay for Winter Nights without paying additional admission. The outdoor exhibits are closed during Winter Nights. Regular winter hours are 10:00 am — 4:00 pm. More information and tickets are available at highdesertmuseum.org/winter-nights.

About the Museum:

The High Desert Museum opened in Bend in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence and was a 2021 recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

highdesertmuseum.org • Facebook • Instagram