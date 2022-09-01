Enter to Win a Custom Breedlove Guitar!

As part of the annual JAM Fundraiser, we’re auctioning off a custom concertina that our friends and sponsors at Breedlove Guitars made just for us!
The guitar features:
- Master grade myrtlewood top, back and sides
- Semigloss finish, ebony fretboard and bridge
- “25 Years” at the 12th fret (honoring the 25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival in 2022)
- Figured walnut binding and rosette
- Bone nut and saddle
It’s the perfect instrument for players of all levels — from the novice to the expert.
The guitar has an estimated value of $5,000 but raffle tickets are available for just $25! We’re only selling 400 tickets, so don’t miss your chance to win!*
(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
*Winner announced Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3pm PT. Need not be present to win.
30 days till the Sisters Folk Festival!
Have you bought your tickets yet? Don’t wait — they will sell out!
