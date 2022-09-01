Enter to Win a Custom Breedlove Guitar!

As part of the annual JAM Fundraiser, we’re auctioning off a custom concertina that our friends and sponsors at Breedlove Guitars made just for us!

The guitar features:

Master grade myrtlewood top, back and sides

Semigloss finish, ebony fretboard and bridge

“25 Years” at the 12th fret (honoring the 25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival in 2022)

Figured walnut binding and rosette

Bone nut and saddle

It’s the perfect instrument for players of all levels — from the novice to the expert.

The guitar has an estimated value of $5,000 but raffle tickets are available for just $25! We’re only selling 400 tickets, so don’t miss your chance to win!*

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Enter the Raffle

*Winner announced Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3pm PT. Need not be present to win.

30 days till the Sisters Folk Festival!

Have you bought your tickets yet? Don’t wait — they will sell out!

Buy Festival Tickets

sistersfolkfestival.org