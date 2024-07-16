EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Expands Pacific Northwest Region with Acquisition of Century Insurance Group, LLC

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (EPIC) announced today that it has acquired Century Insurance Group, LLC (Century), an Oregon-based firm specializing in employee benefits and commercial and personal P&C solutions. The acquisition enhances EPIC’s footprint in the Pacific Northwest and provides the Century team with access to extensive resources to further optimize client outcomes.

Founded in 1996, the team of almost 30 experienced insurance industry professionals is led by principals Danny Duggan, Jason Epple, Chris Intlekofer, Chris Rosch, and Jeff Weichman. The firm will tap into EPIC’s specialized services and technology-driven insurance solutions, strengthening its tailored strategies and addressing clients’ long-term goals through comprehensive risk management. The acquisition was finalized in early July with Dowling Hales advising Century on the transaction. Clients can expect to continue working with the same Century team they have come to know and trust.

“EPIC’s client-first approach and extensive resources made this partnership an easy choice,” said Chris Rosch. “With EPIC’s support, we can continue our mission to be deeply ingrained in the challenges our clients face while leveraging expanded resources to help them manage risk and meet their needs. This exciting partnership provides our team with additional growth opportunities in the region.”

EPIC’s recent revenue growth to over $1B has positioned the company as a fast-growing firm that continues to attract top-tier talent and firms nationally. The addition of Century is part of EPIC’s goal to strengthen its presence in the Pacific Northwest market under the leadership of Mike Mastroni, executive managing principal at EPIC.

“Our core focus remains on client satisfaction, and we know the highly talented Century team shares our commitment to helping businesses, families and individuals safeguard their future,” said Mastroni. “We are thrilled to expand our reach in the region with a team that has demonstrated consistent growth through their top-notch commitment to client experience.”

KJ Wagner, president, EPIC West Region added, “The Century team has a decades-long track record of success, and we are thrilled to provide the tools to help them continue the momentum they have already established. We’re extremely optimistic about furthering EPIC’s growth strategy in the region and beyond.”

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a leader in risk management, providing clients with diverse and specialized property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and specialty insurance solutions. The EPIC team members operate from locations nationwide, bringing strategic and expansive specializations that allow them to collaborate for innovative and comprehensive risk-solution development.

