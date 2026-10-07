Equine Outreach & Mustangs to the Rescue Unite to Expand Regional Care & Rescue Operations

(Photo courtesy of Mustangs to the Rescue)

Equine Outreach Inc. (EOI) and Mustangs To The Rescue (MTTR) announced that MTTR will take over operational management of EOI’s horses and programs by October 15. EOI will then formally wind down, with its remaining assets transferred to MTTR to support the care of Central Oregon equines.

All five horses currently in EOI’s care will continue to receive uninterrupted care, backed by MTTR’s volunteer base.

Together, the organizations will continue to provide:

Direct Rescue & Retraining: Welcoming at-risk and displaced equines for medical rehabilitation, retraining, and placement into adoptive homes.

Frontline Disaster Response: Mobilizing emergency evacuation, sheltering, and feed distribution during Oregon wildfires and regional crises.

Community Support: Providing clinics, feed assistance, and resources that help owners keep horses safely at home.

“This is an exciting step forward,” said Kurtis Hooley, executive director of Equine Outreach Inc. “Uniting with Kate Beardsley and Mustangs to the Rescue ensures our herd receives seamless care while expanding our collective capacity for disaster relief, rehabilitation, and community impact. We would like to thank all our partners, specifically Sundance Meadows, Bend Equine Medical Center, and Coyote Rock Ranch, that helped EOI service the community for these 20+ years.”

To learn more, volunteer, or support the transition, visit https://www.mustangstotherescue.org/volunteer