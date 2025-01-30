Protect Your Business: Immigration Rights in the Workplace

Don’t think this can’t happen to your business: ICE agents show up in your lobby and demand to enter your work area and talk to your employees. Other agents wait on the perimeters of your building.

The Trump administration has promised more workplace raids so it can deport thousands of unauthorized immigrants. Although these immigrants come from every part of the globe, agents will zero in on workplaces with Latino employees.

Don’t panic — prepare! As a business owner, you have rights that ICE agents should respect, and so do your employees.

In anticipation of raids, the Latino Community Association has been teaching a Know Your Rights curriculum to immigrants and community groups. We want to share a document from the American Immigration Council that offers guidelines to help employers manage this intimidating event.

The Latino Community Association is sponsoring a virtual event, Defend Your Business, at 2pm Saturday, February 1 with the Deschutes Public Library. To register, visit dpl.libnet.info/event/12834701.

Resources:

American Immigration Council

ICE Worksite Raid: Employer Rights and Responsibilities

drive.google.com/file/d/1XY7iVG4yYNAHHJXUbI3LO-YGXWnedcI3/view

Oregon Department of Justice

Sanctuary Law

doj.state.or.us/oregon-department-of-justice/civil-rights/sanctuary-promise/video-audio-and-print-material

Equity Corps of Oregon (ECO)

Oregon’s Universal Legal Representation Program

equitycorps.org

latinocommunityassociation.org