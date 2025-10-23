EquipmentShare Celebrates Grand Opening of New Branch in Oregon

(Photo courtesy of EquipmentShare)

State, regional and local officials to join a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Redmond to kick off statewide expansion in the Beaver State.

The company plans to open ﬁve new locations, create as many as 120 jobs and invest more than $185 million (includes new ﬂeet, ﬁrst year of salaries and capital expenses) in tech-powered solutions to support area contractors.

EquipmentShare, a leading technology-driven equipment rental and solutions provider in the United States, today opened its new branch in Redmond, marking an important milestone in a statewide expansion. The company’s $185 million investment in Oregon is expected to create up to 120 new jobs and bring its total footprint in the state to ten locations. State and local officials joined EquipmentShare leadership for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility at 2475 NW Canal Blvd.

“Oregon has a long tradition of building things that last, from its infrastructure and communities to its culture of innovation,” said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare. “Our growth here reﬂects that same spirit. We’re investing in the people and projects that keep Oregon moving forward, bringing our connected jobsite technology and world-class service to help contractors build safer, smarter and more efficiently across the state.”

“Business Oregon (the state’s economic development agency) proudly supports EquipmentShare’s expansion in Oregon. Their substantial investment not only boosts our industrial capacity and housing inventory but also brings meaningful public beneﬁts that will strengthen communities across the state. We’re excited to welcome such an innovative and forward-thinking company to Oregon’s growing economy.”

Held at EquipmentShare’s new Core and Advanced Solutions facility in the Redmond area — located at 2475 NW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR 97756 — the ceremony featured remarks from the Oregon Department of Economic Development and EquipmentShare leadership. During the ceremony, company leaders highlighted EquipmentShare’s long-term commitment to making jobsites safer and more efficient through next generation technology.

“Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) is excited to welcome EquipmentShare to the Redmond community,” said Steve Curley, director of REDI. “Their commitment to the Redmond and Central Oregon markets validates the growth we are seeing both in industrial development as well as the residential sector.”

The ﬁve new Oregon locations will deliver a full suite of solutions across Core, Advanced and Tooling. Every asset connects through the proprietary T3® platform for real-time visibility and utilization insights, backed by rapid on-site support to keep projects safe and on schedule. The company’s offerings include:

Core Solutions: For day-to-day work, including modern earthmoving, aerial, compaction and material-handling equipment.

Advanced Solutions™: For complex projects, providing engineered pump, power, and climate-control packages, as well as storm response support.

Tooling Solutions: For specialized needs, supplying calibrated torque, welding tools and industrial supplies for mechanical, electrical and industrial

This expansion extends the company’s T3® smart-ﬂeet technology, safety-driven security features and productivity-boosting service model to more jobsites, accelerating industry transformation one project at a time.

“From the Coast to the High Desert, Oregon crews need reliable gear that shows up ready to work. Our Core Solutions ﬂeet brings modern earthmoving, aerial, compaction and

material-handling equipment to every kind of jobsite. With T3 visibility and fast ﬁeld service, we help contractors cut downtime, improve safety and keep projects on schedule,” Redmond Core Solutions General Manager Joe Hudak said.

“Oregon takes on complex work in industry, infrastructure and technology. Our Advanced Solutions team designs engineered pump, power, and climate control packages that stand up to shutdowns, emergency response and precision-environment needs. Connected through T3, we deliver the uptime, control and data that contractors need to ﬁnish critical work with conﬁdence,” Redmond Advanced Solutions General Manager Rourke Ketchum said.

As part of its “People First” culture, EquipmentShare is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The company will allocate $2,500 in revenue annually from each of its Oregon locations to support local nonproﬁts. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the company announced that a portion of the Oregon funding will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

“We are deeply grateful to EquipmentShare for their generous $2,000 gift to Ronald McDonald House Oregon and for joining our community of caring partners. Your support helps provide comfort, compassion and a home away from home for families with seriously ill children receiving medical care right here in Oregon,” said Penny S Whipps, Director of Development for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon & SW Washington. “When families walk through our doors, they ﬁnd more than a place to stay — they ﬁnd a community standing beside them. By joining our mission, EquipmentShare is helping ensure that every family can stay close to their child when they need it most. Welcome to the Ronald McDonald House Oregon family!”

To learn more about EquipmentShare or view current job openings, visit equipmentshare.com/careers.

About EquipmentShare:

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a ﬂeet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction.

